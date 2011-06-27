Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews
Uncompromised comfort and refinement
I rented a base model with only 300 miles on it. I'm a tough reviewer, but this car really impressed me. I loved the dash - Hyundai made the controls very simple and intuitive - so you'll never get angry at the car because you can't figure out how to work the climate control, cruise control, etc. At highway speed there is zero wind noise (amazing). The quietness, ride smoothness, comfy seats, cold and powerful AC and the quality look and feel to everything are reminiscent of the 1990's Camry's we all loved. Toyota doesn't make a Camry with uncompromised comfort and refinement anymore so it's neat to know the Hyundai does and it's called the Sonata
Sure is nice.
I picked up a 2014 GLS after several rides in a friend's 2013. All the current tech gizmos are there including butt warmers and a hi-res backup camera. The ride is comfortable and secure, handling is very good. Visibility is only average as the seating seems a bit low; got to concentrate to avoid scraping the wheels around curbs. "Eco" setting short-shifts the transmission, ok in town but annoying in hilly terrain; regular mode delivers 26 mpg anyway in a 50/50 mix. ***10/2016 update. Still regarded as a wise purchase. No issues. Highway economy at a steady 70 with cruise control was 38 mpg. The engine could have used more torque but will happily rev to find needed performance. Manual mode transmission is great for descents. The onboard average fuel economy readout is about 2.5 mpg overoptimistic. The satellite-enabled radio is slick, and the Bluetooth hands-free cell phone system is a joy to use! ***4/2017 update. No major issues or failures. The female half of the seat belt is so short that finding it on dark mornings is more luck than skill. Still wish the engine had more torque; switching over to manual mode and holding a lower gear to keep the revs up is a work-around. ***10/2017 update. Still no failures.
Red Turbo
I purchased a 2014 turbo SE. I wanted a v6 but did not want to spend the gas for the power, so the turbo fits the bill. With 274 horsepower it has plenty of power for merging onto the freeway, passing, and gets a respectable 0-60 time. I am averaging 23 mpg city, and 33 hwy. The car is smoother and quieter than the 2013 gls we have. The backup camera is nice, it take some getting used to if you never had one. I have already used it to help in parallel parking. I like the handling, steering, power, comfort, and style that the Sonata turbo SE has. I highly recommend the Sonata turbo to anyone wanting the power of a v6 but the gas mileage of a 4 banger.
70+ widow reviews Hyundai 2014 Sonata
It's comfy, rides well at all speeds; great performance -- just like its owner.
2014 Hyundai Sonata
Bought the car in good condition at 30,000 miles and had a solid mechanic look it over (just in case) with nothing obvious. Lacks the torque compared to other vehicles (knew this when buying). So far have experienced two main failures after having put an additional 30,000 miles the transmission failed as I was driving on the Interstate (fun). The local dealer did honor the warranty and replaced it, while paying for a rental, after about 4 weeks I had it back. At about 80,000 miles the car started to experience issues where it would not start after refueling it, had it towed to a mechanic as the dealer said they could only look at it while charging me. Had the starter replaced as the battery was new and tested fine, it did restart. Refueled again, wouldn't start, have to disconnect the battery to get the car to start now. I am still looking for a mechanic to resolve but am overall disappointed with the vehicle. Other issues, the engine makes a loud grinding sound when brought up to speed (have to be gentle when accelerating), engine vibrates the entire car (been going on since about 50,000 miles), the center console plastic latch broke, and the glasses holder snapped out of place (broken). The car does get decent gas mileage (36 highway/30 city). It had decent safety ratings when I bought it, I am at 3 or 4 recalls so far. Out of all the vehicles having been exposed to growing up, I will be sadly avoiding Hyundai after this car.
