Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

It saved our lives( I'm not kidding) kwilli024 , 06/05/2011 70 of 71 people found this review helpful I bought my Sonata in October and it's been a great car. I recently was reminded on how good it really was. I was driving with my family a couple of weeks ago, when we we struck by another vehicle. We were t-boned at an intersection on the driver's side. Both front and rear airbags deployed and the car was considered a total loss. Fortunately, my family was fine, with a few bumps and bruises. I am grateful that the car protected us in such a violent crash. Needless to say, I'm shopping for another Sonata. Thanks Hyundai!

Well then Kris , 04/01/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Warning to all those thinking about purchasing a Hyundai Sonata 2011, there have been a large number of recalls because once you hit 85,000 miles+ the engine will fail. I just had it happen to mine. They never sent me a recall report on anything except the break lights. They informed me they are not sure of how long it will take to repair it since they're not making the engines fast enough. Thankfully, since it was a recall, the Hyundai dealer is paying for the repairs which can cost up to $6,000. They are amazing cars, but the engine failure was a huge disappointment. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

So far so good aries21 , 04/02/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2011 2.0 Turbo SE March 1st and I all ready have 1600 miles so that must tell you I love driving the car. I was experiencing the pulling to the left and i brought it back and they said that hyundai was aware of the problem and they were waiting for a computer update for the steering. So I called the consumer care to verify this and what great service they took my name and serial number of the car called the dealer ship where we bought it and they said to make an appoinment. Then I got a call from Paul who is the regional service manager from Hyundai from New Jersey he said that they changed the specifications and it was fixed and no more pull.

2011 Hyundai Sonata Noise Problem wipdl , 08/22/2011 30 of 32 people found this review helpful We purchased the 2011 Hyundai Sonata in Feb 2011. We love the way it drives, the interior features, comfort and looks. However, we are extremely unhappy with a groaning noise that occurs with decceleration or braking to a stop. We have had the car in to the dealer 4 times, had numerous emails back and forth with Hyundai Customer Service and have only been told the noise is coming from the A/C compressor and "it is operating as designed" so there is no repair for it. They have said it is in all of the 2011 Sonatas but I doubt that since I have seen no other posts or articles about it. Needless to say, I cannot recommend that anyone purchase this vehicle until Hyundai addresses this problem.