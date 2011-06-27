Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

An amazing value George T , 09/28/2017 GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car, not really knowing what to expect. It was four years old with 100,000 miles on it - just beyond the manufacturer's warranty. With that many miles in that short period of time, I figured it was a road car. I've put another 130,000 miles on the car in the last seven years with no major repairs needed to the vehicle. I've changed the brakes twice. I've put new shocks on it. I've put two batteries in it. Tire wear is normal; I'm on my second set. Amazing reliability for an unknown vehicle. The car is quiet on the road. The six cylinder engine still has lots of pep and doesn't strain going over the mountains in my area. Transmission shifts reliably. I only have three minor complaints. 1) Shortly after I got the car, the windshield visors began falling down - a complaint that was the only one I found in my research before buying the car. The dealer took care of these for about $250. It was too much, but what are you going to do? 2) The selector controlling air flow direction is sluggish and always has been. Sometimes it will switch from vents to feet (for heat), but it usually takes its time. 3) The antenna for the radio is sub-par. It's a windshield antenna; again, something I expect of this type of antenna. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

230,000 mile road dog guest101 , 01/09/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought my Sonata in 07 with 22,000 miles (previous rental). Overall I have LOVED my car, very dependable! There have been some little issues with sensors going off along the way, but just annoyances. My car has a ton of highway time, it has been a commuter for the last five years and never let me down. The only major mechanical fix $400 alternator repair at 217,000 miles. Otherwise just brakes battery, oil, tire maintenance. I give the interior a little lower rating as the quality seems a bit too plastic and I have broken visors, cup holder, center console etc-but my car takes a beating. Interior just hasn't held up as well as I had hoped.Seats are a bit uncomfortable for long drive

Excellent in Crash Julie , 11/08/2010 41 of 43 people found this review helpful We bought our Sonata used almost 2 years ago. This past weekend, we were hit from behind, with the other person going around 70 mph. My Sonata flipped end over end, landing on the top. My daughter I both got out alive, and I believe my Sonata is the reason for this. It was a very sturdy car, and I don't think we would have fared as well in another car its size.

Hyundai Changed My Whole Opinion On Their Cars Jay C , 03/27/2016 GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Very surprised with this vehicle. I was sketchy before I got this car because of Hyundai's previous reputation, but after driving it and owning it for a few months, I am very impressed. I want to start off with my absolute favorite thing about this car - it rides so incredibly smooth, and the road noise is minimal inside of the cabin. Seriously, the smoothness of the ride is right up there with GM's more luxurious brands (Buick, Cadillac). The acceleration is impressive (I have the 3.3L V6), and the breaking is great. Another thing I'd like to note is how great the overall visibility this vehicle provides. As for the interior, the layout of the radio, AC controls, and the car controls (turn signals, wipers, etc.) is pretty simple and easy to learn relatively quick. However, while I do enjoy the simplicity of the layout, I have to say I don't care for how basic this car is. I know it isn't the LX, but still, this car seriously lacks some features that other cars in its class (Accord and Camry) have. The backseat provides decent leg room and is somewhat roomy for the passengers. This car is 10 years old now, and I'm still impressed with the driving characteristics of this vehicle, and my opinion of Hyundai has absolutely changed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value