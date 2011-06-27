  1. Home
Used 1998 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sonata
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG211818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/430.0 mi.258.0/378.4 mi.258.0/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG211818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 6000 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.no34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.no38.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.no43.3 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.no57.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.no58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.no37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.no57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.no36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.no56.4 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.185.0 in.185.0 in.
Curb weight2935 lbs.3072 lbs.3072 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.no13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green
  • Bronze Green
  • Silver Mist
  • Agate
  • Stone Gray
  • Noble White
  • Morocco Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Midnight Blue
