Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|21
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275.2/378.4 mi.
|286.2/413.4 mi.
|275.2/378.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|21
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|142 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|2.4 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|142 hp @ 5000 rpm
|116 hp @ 4500 rpm
|142 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.7 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|Front hip room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|184.3 in.
|184.3 in.
|184.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2926 lbs.
|2717 lbs.
|2834 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
