Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG182118
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg18/26 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.286.2/413.4 mi.275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.15.9 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG182118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm142 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 4500 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.35.7 ft.35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.184.3 in.
Curb weight2926 lbs.2717 lbs.2834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Research Similar Vehicles