2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$27,750
Save as much as $4,327
2 incentive offers available
Great car/Great value
Craig, 08/26/2020
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Bought a month ago and has over 900 miles of mixed driving. The car is smooth solid and pleasant to drive. Holds 5 adults comfortably with excellent AC and sound system (Bose). Also like Sirius radio trial. A recent trip to the country revealed 50 mpg. Switching from battery to engine is pretty seamless, so it drives like a normal car. It has a 6 spd. transmission which is MUCH better than the competitors CVT. I like the look and feel of the interior and overall I believe this car is superior to the Camry and Honda hybrids I tested. The lengthy warranty plus 3 years basic maintenance simply can't be beat. I own the mid-range select model.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata Hybrid
Related 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 GLC-Class
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2020 A6