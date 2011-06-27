2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Craig , 08/26/2020 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

Bought a month ago and has over 900 miles of mixed driving. The car is smooth solid and pleasant to drive. Holds 5 adults comfortably with excellent AC and sound system (Bose). Also like Sirius radio trial. A recent trip to the country revealed 50 mpg. Switching from battery to engine is pretty seamless, so it drives like a normal car. It has a 6 spd. transmission which is MUCH better than the competitors CVT. I like the look and feel of the interior and overall I believe this car is superior to the Camry and Honda hybrids I tested. The lengthy warranty plus 3 years basic maintenance simply can't be beat. I own the mid-range select model.