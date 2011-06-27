Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|36
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|34/39 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|584.8/670.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|36
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|206 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Leather Package
|yes
|Ultimate Package
|yes
|Option Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|104 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Front track
|62.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3457 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4586 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.25 cd.
|Length
|189.8 in.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.0 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Rear track
|62.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|P205/65R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,850
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
