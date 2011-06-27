Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Ruby Daring , 11/13/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

26 of 29 people found this review helpful

We were leasing the 2012 Sonata Hybrid and the lease was up in July so we were planning to trade it in and lease a new one then. My stepmom died unexpectedly on Mother's Day so we had to drive from Colorado to Missouri for the funeral. We took the Sonata since it was the most reliable vehicle (ha) AND we were only at 45,000 miles so we were way under the mileage allotment on our lease. A few days after we got there the engine started making a funny noise when we went to get dinner. We parked it immediately and called Hyundai the next morning to have it towed to the nearest dealership, which was Suntrup Hyundai in St. Louis. Much to my surprise not only had it blown the engine but they MADE US PAY FOR AN ENGINE REPLACEMENT before we could turn it in on the lease. We offered them maintenance records but Hyundai made the decision to deny the claim before they ever got the records. I called them to ask how to fax them in and they told me "Don't bother. We have already made our decision." I finally convinced them to at least let me fax the maintenance records in and I gave them my mechanics phone number. To their credit they examine they did call him, then they denied it again. The reason they did not cover it under the warranty was they claimed we had not properly maintained the vehicle. Despite the records and the conversation with my mechanic. Oddly enough my mechanic had previously voiced some concerns to us a few times about the oil consumption - but the oil light never came on and there were no obvious issues so we didn't think too much about it. Until the engine seized. We were told we had to pay for a new engine as we had to turn in a running vehicle at the end of the lease. We fought it as long as we could, with multiple people in the Hyundai Corporation. Since our car was being held at the dealership ultimately the choice became pay for the engine, buy the car, or ruin our credit. We paid for the engine. It cost us $7,000. Then we had to buy out on the lease for another $790.00. Once this happened to me I started researching my car online and there was complaint after complaint on my car. Wouldn't you know the 2012 Sonata Hybrid had the most complaints. Great. These complaints go on and on. How can Hyundai continue to ignore these obvious issues and hold the consumer accountable? The sad thing is I have owned Hyundai's for over 20 years and I will now never own another one. What good is 100,000 mile warranty if you don't cover the defects? And these are defects. Why not give consumers a lifetime, transferable warranty? It sounds much better than a 100,000 mile warranty AND since Hyundai apparently doesn't pay for their defects it's all good. They won't lose any money, really. The only thing I can say at this point is buyer beware. I would strongly advise anyone considering buying a Sonata Hybrid to keep looking. Otherwise you need to keep a detailed journal of all maintenance, any issues, no matter how slight, note if there are no warning lights or too many warning lights, and get all of your maintenance done at a dealership. That way you MIGHT have a shot at getting any defects on your car fixed. [non-permissible content removed]