Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe Consumer Reviews
Do not buy a Hyundai
This car has required one major repair after another-brakes, motor, tranmission. You couldn't give me another Hyundai.
the best
got from my sister yesterday as she did not want it as has newer model it came with 82000 miles on the clock and all it needs is a service and a couple of tyres i think it a great car fast for the year and easy to drive and handle
1995 Hyundai Scoupe
Cheap car, never been to the shop runs great!
scoupe power
this is a fantastic little car.. fuel injection and a quite impressive 92bhp for a 1500.. only problem i have with it is the silly standard seat apolstry and door panels.. but hey you get that with all cars now.. new or old, they all have silly elephant grey interior.. how hard can it be to aposlster a car in black with black dash etc? anyway back to the scoupe.. its reliable but a pain in the ass to get parts for it as they are quite rare compared to more common GM cars.. all in all id give it 8 out of 10.
Check Out The Scoupe!
Bought the 1995 Scoupe just over a week ago. The car looks great and is fun to drive, just what a coupe should be. The car is as standard, just a few little mods such as an air induction kit and the car has been lowered.
