Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe Consumer Reviews

Do not buy a Hyundai Coupe_cutie , 04/12/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has required one major repair after another-brakes, motor, tranmission. You couldn't give me another Hyundai.

the best ls , 01/29/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful got from my sister yesterday as she did not want it as has newer model it came with 82000 miles on the clock and all it needs is a service and a couple of tyres i think it a great car fast for the year and easy to drive and handle

1995 Hyundai Scoupe sledinkev , 08/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Cheap car, never been to the shop runs great!

scoupe power kyler84 , 06/21/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this is a fantastic little car.. fuel injection and a quite impressive 92bhp for a 1500.. only problem i have with it is the silly standard seat apolstry and door panels.. but hey you get that with all cars now.. new or old, they all have silly elephant grey interior.. how hard can it be to aposlster a car in black with black dash etc? anyway back to the scoupe.. its reliable but a pain in the ass to get parts for it as they are quite rare compared to more common GM cars.. all in all id give it 8 out of 10.