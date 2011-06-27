  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1995 Hyundai Scoupe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe.

5(16%)
4(66%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(18%)
3.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Do not buy a Hyundai
Coupe_cutie,04/12/2003
This car has required one major repair after another-brakes, motor, tranmission. You couldn't give me another Hyundai.
the best
ls ,01/29/2008
got from my sister yesterday as she did not want it as has newer model it came with 82000 miles on the clock and all it needs is a service and a couple of tyres i think it a great car fast for the year and easy to drive and handle
1995 Hyundai Scoupe
sledinkev,08/13/2002
Cheap car, never been to the shop runs great!
scoupe power
kyler84,06/21/2005
this is a fantastic little car.. fuel injection and a quite impressive 92bhp for a 1500.. only problem i have with it is the silly standard seat apolstry and door panels.. but hey you get that with all cars now.. new or old, they all have silly elephant grey interior.. how hard can it be to aposlster a car in black with black dash etc? anyway back to the scoupe.. its reliable but a pain in the ass to get parts for it as they are quite rare compared to more common GM cars.. all in all id give it 8 out of 10.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe Overview

The Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe is offered in the following submodels: Scoupe Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe, LS 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

