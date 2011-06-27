1995 Hyundai Scoupe Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Coupe_cutie,04/12/2003
This car has required one major repair after another-brakes, motor, tranmission. You couldn't give me another Hyundai.
ls ,01/29/2008
got from my sister yesterday as she did not want it as has newer model it came with 82000 miles on the clock and all it needs is a service and a couple of tyres i think it a great car fast for the year and easy to drive and handle
sledinkev,08/13/2002
Cheap car, never been to the shop runs great!
kyler84,06/21/2005
this is a fantastic little car.. fuel injection and a quite impressive 92bhp for a 1500.. only problem i have with it is the silly standard seat apolstry and door panels.. but hey you get that with all cars now.. new or old, they all have silly elephant grey interior.. how hard can it be to aposlster a car in black with black dash etc? anyway back to the scoupe.. its reliable but a pain in the ass to get parts for it as they are quite rare compared to more common GM cars.. all in all id give it 8 out of 10.
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
