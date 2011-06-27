  1. Home
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Center locking differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg20/26 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.360.0/468.0 mi.360.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Torque169 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm276 hp @ 6300 rpm276 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Option Group 04 Navigation Packagenoyesno
Option Group 03 Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
172 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
605 watts stereo outputnoyesno
10 total speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesno
115V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
First Aid Kityesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyesnono
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
premium clothyesnono
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leather/clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Frost White Pearl Paintyesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyesnono
Tow Hitchnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Front track63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.184.1 in.
Curb weight3875 lbs.4120 lbs.4054 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.0.37 cd.0.38 cd.
Height67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Maximum towing capacityno3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sonoran Red
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Espresso Brown
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sonoran Red
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Espresso Brown
  • Espresso Brown
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sonoran Red
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Coca Black, leather/cloth
  • Beige, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Coca Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P235/65R17 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/60R H tiresnoyesyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Starting MSRP
$28,045
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Santa Fe InventorySee Santa Fe InventorySee Santa Fe Inventory

