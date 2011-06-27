Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Features & Specs
|Overview
See Santa Fe Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Center locking differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/450.0 mi.
|360.0/468.0 mi.
|360.0/468.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Torque
|169 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 6000 rpm
|276 hp @ 6300 rpm
|276 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Option Group 04 Navigation Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Option Group 03 Premium Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|172 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|605 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|10 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|115V cargo area power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink & Compass
|yes
|no
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather/cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|58.6 in.
|58.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Frost White Pearl Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|no
|no
|Tow Hitch
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Front track
|63.6 in.
|63.6 in.
|63.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|78.2 cu.ft.
|78.2 cu.ft.
|78.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.1 in.
|184.1 in.
|184.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3875 lbs.
|4120 lbs.
|4054 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.2 cu.ft.
|34.2 cu.ft.
|34.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.38 cd.
|0.37 cd.
|0.38 cd.
|Height
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Rear track
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/65R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/60R H tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,845
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid