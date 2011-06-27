Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222223
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/26 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/514.8 mi.396.0/514.8 mi.396.0/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG222223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6300 rpm276 hp @ 6300 rpm276 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Option Group 03 Premium Packageyesnoyes
Option Group 04 Navigation Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
120 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Climate controlnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
First Aid Kityesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leather/clothyesnoyes
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Pearl White Paintyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front track63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.184.1 in.
Curb weight4054 lbs.4120 lbs.3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd..37 cd..38 cd.
Height67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Venetian Red
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Venetian Red
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Venetian Red
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Coca Black, premium cloth
  • Coca Black, leather/cloth
  • Coca Black, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Coca Black, premium cloth
  • Coca Black, leather/cloth
  • Coca Black, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Coca Black, premium cloth
  • Coca Black, leather/cloth
  • Coca Black, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
P235/60R H tiresyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
