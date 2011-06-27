  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Santa Fe XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG211920
Total Seating767
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg17/22 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/470.0 mi.319.6/413.6 mi.338.4/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.18.8 gal.18.8 gal.
Combined MPG211920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm290 hp @ 6400 rpm290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesnoyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
SE Premium Packageyesnoyes
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Winter Weather Packageyesyesyes
Limited Ultimate Tech Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
590 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesno
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
First Aid Kityesyesyes
Cargo Cover/Screenyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
ECM with HomeLink and Compassyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Tow Hitchyesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Maximum cargo capacity80.0 cu.ft.80.0 cu.ft.80.0 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.193.1 in.193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4026 lbs.4169 lbs.4178 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.5622 lbs.5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Height66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
EPA interior volume160.1 cu.ft.160.1 cu.ft.160.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1486 lbs.1453 lbs.1444 lbs.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Exterior Colors
  • Becketts Black
  • Monaco White
  • Circuit Silver
  • Night Sky Pearl
  • Java Espresso
  • Storm Blue
  • Iron Frost
  • Regal Red Pearl
  • Becketts Black
  • Monaco White
  • Circuit Silver
  • Night Sky Pearl
  • Java Espresso
  • Storm Blue
  • Iron Frost
  • Regal Red Pearl
  • Becketts Black
  • Monaco White
  • Circuit Silver
  • Night Sky Pearl
  • Java Espresso
  • Storm Blue
  • Iron Frost
  • Regal Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige Leather, leather
  • Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Beige Cloth, cloth
  • Beige Leather, leather
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Beige Leather, leather
  • Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Beige Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P235/60R18 tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/55R19 tiresnoyesno
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,950
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Starting MSRP
$32,700
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.

