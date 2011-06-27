Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Consumer Reviews
Hyundai Excels in the 2018 Santa Fe Sport Ultimate
After 3 months of research, test driving 12 different compact or mid-size SUVs, and considerations of value, pricing, safety, features, comfort, driving ride, and technology onboard...I purchased a 2018 Pearl White Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T (2-liter 240 hp Turbo) Ultimate SUV with a gray leather interior. In 2017, our daughter purchased a Black Santa Fe Sport with Beige interior that is essentially the same as mine in terms of features/options - with the exception of her's having the base 2.4L (185hp) engine. Following my reading of more than 15 trade magazine reviews, as well as personal experiences with this vehicle - we all agreed on the following: Terrific value for the money; Solid construction; Feature-rich; Tech-rich; The 2.0L Turbo engine is worth the moderate extra cost; The interior is well done, roomy, and comfortable; Dollar-for-dollar - the best bang for the buck in its mid-size SUV class. Candidly...when doing all of the pre-purchase homework...I took the approach of "consider all the other similar vehicles that are better", and determine which of those would be 1 of my 2 finalist considerations. After all the research and numerous test drives of other players, the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate won the contest hands down. I must mention that I did miss my trade-in of a Mercedes E320, but the joyful ride of the Santa Fe Sport is might close of a pleasant driving experience. Mike drop.
So nice had to do it twice!
Unfortunately our 2014 Santa Dr Turbo was totalled in a serious accident. Triple rollover...walked away with non-life-threatening injuries. Every panel on the vehicle was crushed or damaged. Firmly believe the safety and quality of the Santa Dr saved our lives
Upgrade to the great "Tech package!"
Bought this vehicle to replace my wife's 2010 Santa Fe. Have driven it for two weeks now. We upgraded to the AWD and Sport 2.0T Ultimate turbo engine with the tech package. I am truly surprised at what a pleasure it is to drive this handsome car. When traveling the highway, all I need to do is basically make sure I have the radio on the correct XM station and that the temperature in the car is set for my likes. Other than that, let the tech package take over. What I mean is that with the Smart Cruise Control package, the car keeps me about five car lengths behind the car in front of me. If I'm traveling a four lane highway, and the car in front of me is going slower than the speed I've set, all I need to do is pull out to pass. And, when I do pull out to pass, the blind spot warning will let me know if there is another car present and whether it's safe to do so or not. Also the lane departure warning let's me know if I'm straying from my own lane. Oh, and if that slower person in front of me slows down while I'm in Smart Cruise Control, my car automatically slows down. I tested it once and upon coming to a red light, I let the the Smart Cruise Control take my car to a FULL STOP based on what the car in front of me did. I frequently travel a dark, hilly, and winding road. No problem with the tech package as this car has Dynamic Bending Light, Auto Leveling Headlights and High Beam Assist. All of which means as I take those turns, the headlights shine the corners. If I'm going uphill, the lights shine up the hill and I no longer need to worry about the high beam as the car automatically turns it on or off as needed. The car also comes equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian warning. I haven't used either of those features and hope to never use them! Our car is Mineral Gray with black interior. I find accelerating a breeze as the car shifts smoothly through the gears to settle where it needs to be. The back seats come with heated seats. A large moon roof is impressive. I am totally in love with this car. One knock is that I find it difficult to find a place to rest my left elbow while driving. The normal place where I would rest it is where the window and door meet. This location seems a little too high for my comfort. Oh, the car comes with a three year subscription to My Hyundai which allows remote lock/unlock and starting. I can also tell the car how long to run and set it to whatever temp I want. A great plus for cold New England winters and (somewhat) hot summer days. Oh, those are all done FROM MY CELL PHONE!!! I am not very impressed with Android Auto, but that could be because I haven't played too much with it to this point. The noise inside this car is a great reduction from our 2010 Santa Fe. I would definitely recommend this car if you're in the market.
So nice had to do it twice!
Owned a 2014 Santa Dr Sport Turbo. On Nov 4 2017 we were broadsided, rolled 3 1/2 x, and 125 ft. I'm alive to write this review because the safety, quality and care built into the Santa Dr absolutely save our lives. On Dec 4 2017, went and bought a 2018 Santa Dr Sport 2.0 Turbo Ultimate; same identical vehicle down to the colors.
I loved this car until...
This is my 3rd Hyundai and the 1st one to truly disappoint me. I bought the car new, drove it to work and back almost exclusively on the highway and after 10 months and 11, 653 miles, the engine blew. Yep. Completely quit me. The good news is that the car told me it was having problems and all I had to do was press a button and there was a technician on the line as I drove along who was checking the messages coming from the engine. Unfortunately, he was unable to diagnose any problems and suggested I get to a dealership as quickly as possible. I was 300+ miles from home when it happened so he found the closest dealership and I was headed that way when the car jumped, stuttered and acted like it had lost most of its power, so I pulled over. The technician then told me to contact customer support and they would have my vehicle towed to the nearest dealership. All of this was way beyond my expectations and I was so thankful to have them making arrangements since I was so far from home and by myself. Unfortunately, that's where the good ends. Since that time, the engine was diagnosed as a failed engine and needs replaced. After 2 months (yes, you read that right) at the dealership, there is still no ETA of when an engine will be available to replace the one that quit. The engine in mine is the 2.4L and it apparently has a history of failure. When I called down to the dealership today, they said there are THREE of them on the lot like mine waiting on an engine and the dealership can't get any information from the manufacturer as to when an engine will arrive for any of them. I truly loved my Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and was planning to drive it for several years but now I'm looking at having to replace it. To top it all off, the customer service from the national level has been sporadic, inconsistent and frustrating. One person approved a rental and another did not approve a rental, then a 3rd person approved a rental but only after I had been without any car or compensation for 45 days. At this point I'm thankful for my state's Lemon Laws because Hyundai now must purchase my car back from me. However, even that is taking more time than it should while I'm still without a vehicle. It's too bad because I would have purchased a Tucson as a replacement but now I doubt I'll ever own another Hyundai based on this experience. Purchase with caution.
