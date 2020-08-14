Used Hyundai for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 81,840 miles
$14,990
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZW4LA0FG263979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,533
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Package (C1), Carpeted Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Tray, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Trunk Hooks, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel w/Covers.2020 Hyundai Elantra SEFluid Metal2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VIVTHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF3LU988419
Stock: PRC36617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 30,928 miles
$27,289
Bentley Hyundai - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS53AD2KH050625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,607 miles
$17,998
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
�
Dealer Review:
DON'T DEAL WITH HGREG. THESE PEOPLE. THEY ARE DISHONEST, BAIT AND SWITCH [non-permissible content removed], WHO CAN'T EVEN DELIVER THE CAR THEY PROMISED AT THE QUOTED RATE. These guys are deceptive, bait and switch [non-permissible content removed]. They will quote you a low price and then when you show up at the dealership, they attempt to add $1500 in additional fees to the price, which are mainly disguised dealer profit. They are also totally incompetent. They never called me about my car order. I had to take all of the initiative. They were supposed to deliver me my car today, but for some reason Hgreg sent it to Orlando.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMZU3LB3HH047299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,960
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMZUDLB9HH042890
Stock: 10425828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 55,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900$378 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Hyundai Accent GLS is economically and environmentally smart. Hyundai clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Accent GLS was gently driven and it shows. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Accent makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Accent: The Hyundai Accent is a subcompact available as either a sedan or a hatchback. Well-equipped in standard form, the Accent features an impressive 92.2 total cubic feet of passenger room, defying the myth of the small car's cramped cabin. Fuel economy is also impressive, averaging 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, thanks in part to special low rolling resistance tires. Strengths of this model include impressive interior passenger room, available as a hatchback or sedan, Affordability, strong standard feature list, and hybrid-like mileage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE5FU796358
Stock: 796358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE39,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,777$519 Below Market
Johnson Hyundai - Cary / North Carolina
NO ACCIDENTS!!!, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim. 23/30 City/Highway MPGHyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles come with a manufacturer warranty, are high quality and in like-new condition! But not every Hyundai Makes the Cut!All Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles must be five (5) model years or newer, with less than 60,000 miles. They must also pass a comprehensive 173-point quality assurance inspection and have a clean, non-branded title as verified by a CARFAX Vehicle History ReportTM.Every CPO Hyundai Provides the Following Additional Value!:*10 Years / 100k Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty!*10 Year Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance and Travel Protection with Rental Car at No Charge!*Free Vehicle Carfax Report!*3 Month All Access No Cost Trial of Sirius XM Radio!**That is $2,000 of Additional Value! More than Ever Before!!
Dealer Review:
Nothing more to say really besides this is our third purchase from Johnson Hyundai. Any problem we have, they strive to make it right. The deals are great and we have use the same salesperson every time. I could not say enough good things about our relationship with this dealer. When the time comes, we will be back for our fourth purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J23A44KU923686
Stock: HYP1794
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 55,700 miles
$16,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A48HU481484
Stock: 19250575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,238$547 Below Market
Hyundai of Greensburg - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF0HH191046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE20,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,945$809 Below Market
Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
CARFAX 1 OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX!, HYUNDAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 10 YR / 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!, BLUETOOTH!, BACKUP CAMERA!, KEYLESS ENTRY!, POWER WINDOWS!, POWER LOCKS!, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND TOP OFF OF FLUIDS!, ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT SHEEHY HYUNDAI OF WALDORF 2910 CRAIN HWY, WALDORF, MD 20601***, Elantra SE, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 6-Speed, FWD, Machine Gray, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 15" x 6" Steel w/Covers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! All our Sheehy Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous 150-point inspection to ensure your safety. This vehicle passed our intensive inspection process and comes with a 10 year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a continuation of the 5 year/60,000 mile new vehicle warranty, a CARFAX vehicle history report, and unlimited mileage roadside assistance for 10 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF8KH458444
Stock: VR21857
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 8,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,970
Billion Auto Genesis of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A38KE086529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,883
Avondale Mazda - Avondale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pomegranate Red Metallic 2019 Hyundai Accent SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V black Cloth.28/38 City/Highway MPGAvondale Mazda is proudly serving and selling used and new cars in Avondale, Phoenix, Peoria, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Buckeye, Wickenburg. All vehicles go through our 105 point inspection by our certified technicians. We sell all makes and models including Mazda, Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, BMW, Mercedes, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Jeep, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, Ram, Fiat and more!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A30KE068865
Stock: 91156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 24,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,000
Desert Sun Motors - Alamogordo / New Mexico
Come see this 2019 Hyundai Accent SE before someone takes it home!*This Hyundai Accent Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Clearcoat Paint, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, OPTION GROUP 01, OLYMPUS SILVER METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 5.5J x 15' Steel w/Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Hillstart Assist Control.*Stop By Today *Stop by Desert Sun Honda CDJR located at 1501 US 70 w, Alamogordo, NM 88310 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A39KE054916
Stock: JU0154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 33,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,397
Toyota Escondido - Escondido / California
Galactic Gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Accident Free Carfax History, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Keyless Entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, One Owner, Overhead airbag, Portable Audio Connection, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction control.Thank you! Odometer is 1709 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPG#1 volume Toyota Certified dealer in San Diego county! Top 10 volume Toyota Certified dealer in the country!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LF4KU743284
Stock: 69773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 91,434 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990$958 Below Market
Prestige Motor Sales - Malden / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA116245
Stock: 116245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,975
Nimnicht Chevrolet - Jacksonville / Florida
Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 15,628! WAS $17,975, $1,500 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Carfax Available CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Hyundai SE with Machine Gray exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "The front seats are supportive and well-cushioned for long-distance comfort. The Sonata conveys a spacious and airy feeling, with a decent amount of physical space in the front seats. The rear seats are also roomy." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $17,975. This Sonata is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: We are and have always been a family owned and operated business. Nimnicht, your friends in the car business since 1941. Come in today and experience our award winning difference, proud recipient of the 2019 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year Award. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Outstanding! Sales person was knowledgeable, trustworthy, and above all, personable. Guided me through the finance process and eventual purchase. Dealership installed the accessories I requested and took the time to ensure that I was TOTALLY satisfied! Great sales experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF6KH738837
Stock: 20-231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 12,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,988
Tim Castellaw Ford - Dyersburg / Tennessee
15" Steel Wheels w/Covers, 16" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto Headlamp Control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, First Aid Kit, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Outside Mirrors, Hood Insulator, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 02, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 (DISC), Rear Bumper Applique, Rear window defroster, Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines, Remote keyless entry, SE A/T Popular Equipment Package 02 (DISC), Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Quartz White PearlOdometer is 18162 miles below market average!Try us NOW, Try us later, but TRY US! #Timcastellawautomotive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LFXHH125491
Stock: PT725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 32,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$14,799
Enterprise Car Sales Elmwood Park - Elmwood Park / New Jersey
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF6KH440943
Stock: 7RQJFV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai searches:
Related Hyundai info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata Greenville SC
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Dallas TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT West Palm Beach FL
- Used Hyundai Equus Hollywood FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Sioux Falls SD
- Used Hyundai Sonata Lubbock TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra San Francisco CA
- Used Hyundai Accent El Paso TX
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Washington DC
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2015 Frederick MD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017 Everett WA
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2016 Brooklyn NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Charger
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.