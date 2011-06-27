2020 Hyundai Kona Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Kona SUV
SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,841*
Total Cash Price
$20,164
SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,394*
Total Cash Price
$27,084
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,486*
Total Cash Price
$27,874
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,295*
Total Cash Price
$19,769
Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,667*
Total Cash Price
$27,281
Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$28,387*
Total Cash Price
$20,560
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,578*
Total Cash Price
$28,665
Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$27,295*
Total Cash Price
$19,769
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,843*
Total Cash Price
$22,339
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,846*
Total Cash Price
$24,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$708
|$733
|$759
|$785
|$3,670
|Maintenance
|$71
|$241
|$549
|$1,538
|$1,823
|$4,222
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,142
|Financing
|$1,084
|$872
|$646
|$404
|$146
|$3,152
|Depreciation
|$1,839
|$1,806
|$1,709
|$2,003
|$1,898
|$9,255
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,735
|$4,783
|$4,826
|$5,927
|$6,570
|$27,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$4,929
|Maintenance
|$96
|$323
|$737
|$2,066
|$2,448
|$5,670
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,310
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,456
|$1,171
|$867
|$543
|$196
|$4,233
|Depreciation
|$2,470
|$2,426
|$2,295
|$2,691
|$2,550
|$12,431
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,704
|$6,424
|$6,481
|$7,961
|$8,824
|$37,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$979
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$5,073
|Maintenance
|$99
|$333
|$759
|$2,126
|$2,520
|$5,836
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,348
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,206
|$893
|$558
|$202
|$4,357
|Depreciation
|$2,542
|$2,497
|$2,362
|$2,769
|$2,624
|$12,794
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,928
|$6,611
|$6,671
|$8,194
|$9,082
|$38,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$694
|$719
|$744
|$770
|$3,598
|Maintenance
|$70
|$236
|$538
|$1,508
|$1,787
|$4,139
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,120
|Financing
|$1,063
|$855
|$633
|$396
|$143
|$3,090
|Depreciation
|$1,803
|$1,771
|$1,675
|$1,964
|$1,861
|$9,074
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,623
|$4,689
|$4,731
|$5,811
|$6,441
|$27,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$4,965
|Maintenance
|$97
|$326
|$742
|$2,081
|$2,466
|$5,712
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,467
|$1,180
|$874
|$546
|$197
|$4,264
|Depreciation
|$2,488
|$2,444
|$2,312
|$2,710
|$2,568
|$12,522
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,760
|$6,471
|$6,529
|$8,019
|$8,889
|$37,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$722
|$748
|$774
|$801
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$73
|$245
|$560
|$1,568
|$1,858
|$4,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$994
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,165
|Financing
|$1,106
|$889
|$658
|$412
|$149
|$3,214
|Depreciation
|$1,875
|$1,842
|$1,742
|$2,043
|$1,935
|$9,437
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,848
|$4,877
|$4,920
|$6,043
|$6,699
|$28,387
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$102
|$342
|$780
|$2,187
|$2,591
|$6,002
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$937
|$937
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,386
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,541
|$1,240
|$918
|$574
|$207
|$4,481
|Depreciation
|$2,614
|$2,568
|$2,429
|$2,848
|$2,698
|$13,157
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,153
|$6,799
|$6,860
|$8,426
|$9,339
|$39,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$694
|$719
|$744
|$770
|$3,598
|Maintenance
|$70
|$236
|$538
|$1,508
|$1,787
|$4,139
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,120
|Financing
|$1,063
|$855
|$633
|$396
|$143
|$3,090
|Depreciation
|$1,803
|$1,771
|$1,675
|$1,964
|$1,861
|$9,074
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,623
|$4,689
|$4,731
|$5,811
|$6,441
|$27,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$841
|$870
|$4,066
|Maintenance
|$79
|$267
|$608
|$1,704
|$2,019
|$4,677
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$715
|$447
|$162
|$3,492
|Depreciation
|$2,037
|$2,001
|$1,893
|$2,219
|$2,103
|$10,254
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,354
|$5,299
|$5,346
|$6,566
|$7,278
|$30,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Kona SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$861
|$892
|$923
|$955
|$4,462
|Maintenance
|$87
|$293
|$667
|$1,870
|$2,216
|$5,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,185
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,318
|$1,060
|$785
|$491
|$177
|$3,832
|Depreciation
|$2,236
|$2,196
|$2,077
|$2,435
|$2,308
|$11,252
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,973
|$5,814
|$5,866
|$7,206
|$7,987
|$33,846
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Kona
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Hyundai Kona in Virginia is:not available
