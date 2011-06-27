  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5.0
Utilitarian, sensible and unassuming

Ditch the SUV, 05/01/2020
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Switched from a Mercedes ML diesel - this car is better in every way. Has the same stereo which I'm happy about... A multi speaker Harmon Kardon with sub; it is adequately peppy; it is quiet; it is comfortable; it is so easy to charge at home the supplied 120v charger is all i need to replenish my daily commute which for work occasionally includes a trip to the next town over which is 30 minutes away on the highway; range will never be an issue i don't even need the 220v at home; the Mercedes would attract attention: people have pulled up to me more than once at a red light to swear at me over nothing; this car let's me go about my life without any of that irritating human interaction... It's peace and serenity in a car.

