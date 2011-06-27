2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Pure Electric ecstatic lease RDC , 11/08/2018 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful My real apprehension was the mileage between charges because car sticker says 128 MPGe but after 3 weeks of use my full charge rate is at 148 miles. Plus there's a lot of public charging station so no more range anxiety. three apps to download and you can find one near you. The car has a charger station locator too. It has 3 regen level with level 3 braking and regenerating higher which I use a lot since it adds more to my battery. the ABS worked really good too. For a $30,700 car (before fed and state rebates) the interior materials are okay. Acceleration in the sport mode peels off the tires so be aware. Gets to freeway speed real fast, Infotainment is adequate, Base model has no GPS but bluetooth enabled and its Android Auto connectivity is set to automatic and actually shows the map on its 7 inch screen. I also like the door handle lights when you approach the vehicle. I love everything about it so far. Kudos to Hyundai. Performance Report Abuse

Most efficient EV on the planet! IonicEV , 03/19/2019 Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful After owning Nissan Leaf 2015 CPO for 6 months, I learned all the negative traits of EV cars there are to know about. I was on lookout for great EV until I met rare unicorn like status Ionic EV. After fortunate opportunity to test drive this marvel in basic model, we were sold on it. It is the only EV on the market that is opposite of all negative things folks hate about EV cars. I would call it Anti-EV - this is what all EV cars should be like. It always over delivers on range (unheard of in EV world). It never punished me for driving on highway (thanks to very low drag Cd .24) and it charges really fast > 56kW rate. Basically, this is the only EV you can depend on and never doubt it. I got the Limited model with heat pump (good for winter efficiency) that have very long list of additional features vs. basic. It is nicely equipped, comfortable for tall adults in front and the rear. It is a hatch, but it looks like normal cute not over-sized sedan from outside. And it comes with lifetime EV battery warranty for original owner. Also, the Ionic' EV battery is fully serviceable, so even second owners would benefit from the battery design as it could be repaired economically in case of any issue with it. If you not sure about pure EV, certainly give Hyundai Ionic Hybrids models a try. Nice work Hyundai!

Great Daily Drive ! Paul B. , 03/29/2019 Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've been driving a hybrid since 2002, wanting to both help the environment and save money. I have a long commute - approx. 130 miles each way. When it was time to retire my Civic Hybrid (270,000 miles), we went looking fov a PHEV. Drove the Clarity and the Volt. Then the dealer showed us the Ioniq EV. It was better riding, and felt roomier than both of them. I love the directional headlights, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, etc. that all came standard with the limited edition. The only possible setback was range - 124 miles. My husband loved the car, and usually drives locally (8,000 - 10,000 miles per year). The decision was made. I took his 2010 Camry hybrid for my long commute, and he drives the 2019 Ioniq. It was the first one sold in CT!!! How cool is that!! Now he never has to deal with oil changes, gas stations, and EV's need very little service. Also, living in a green state, many charge stations are FREE. I just wish Hyundai marketed the cars better. Most people don't even know they are out there.