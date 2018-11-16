2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
What’s new
- No major changes for 2019
- Part of the first Ioniq Electric generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- One of the most affordable electric vehicles
- Generous cargo space in back
- Packed with active driving aids and technology
- Uses electricity very efficiently
- Acceleration lacks punch
- Back seat is tight and not very comfortable
- Limited availability
- Rear visibility is impeded by low-cut, split rear window
Which Ioniq Electric does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Vehicles such as the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric are instrumental in bridging the gap as we slowly move toward an all-electric future. That's not because it has bladder-busting range — both the Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3 can travel more than 200 miles before requiring a recharge — but because it's affordable. The Ioniq Electric is the least expensive four-door electric vehicle on sale today, and federal and state rebate incentives make it even more enticing.
In addition to the value proposition, we think the Ioniq is one of the better small electric vehicles available. It's not the quickest EV out there, but its tight handling and excellent seating position make it enjoyable to drive. Cargo volume is roomy by class standards, and Hyundai's infotainment interface is one of our favorites. To top it off, the Ioniq enjoys a longer warranty coverage period than its rivals. For the first owner, the battery has an unlimited warranty in case of failure.
Though the Ioniq rates highly, it does have some drawbacks. The Ioniq can only travel about 124 miles on a charge, which is less than some of its competitors. The nearly identically priced Nissan Leaf, for example, ekes out 150 miles on a charge. The Ioniq is also not the roomiest car in the segment, and the ride can be buoyant on undulating road surfaces. The biggest barrier to ownership, however, is that it's currently only sold in California.
If you need a longer-range electric vehicle, or live outside of California, there are other, more expensive EVs that will suit your needs. Buyers who don't travel much and want to dip their toes into the EV pool without spending an arm and a leg will enjoy the worry-free ownership experience of the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars and Cheapest New Cars and Cheapest Electric Cars for this year.
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric models
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is an electric vehicle offered in a hatchback body style and two trims: base, which comes pretty well-equipped, and the more generously optioned Limited. Both trims are propelled by the same 88-kW electric motor (118 horsepower, 218 pound-feet of torque) with a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing the energy for 124 miles of range. If you like the Ioniq Electric but need a car that uses gasoline, the mechanically similar Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid or Ioniq Hybrid (both reviewed separately) should suffice.
If you can live without the latest high-tech driving aids, then the base trim will suit you. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rearview camera, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated height-adjustable front seats, and a 60/40-split folding rear seatback. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, and an audio system with satellite and HD radio, and USB and auxiliary input jacks.
An SAE combo DC fast charger is included and can operate at up to 100 kilowatts, charging the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 23 minutes. A full recharge from a 240-volt charger takes about 4.5 hours.
The Limited trim comes with everything above but swaps in xenon headlights and adds power-folding side mirrors with puddle lamps, chrome exterior trim, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, and rear air vents. Infotainment upgrades include wireless device charging, a larger 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and an eight-speaker Infinity audio system.
The Limited also comes standard with active safety features and driver aids, including automatic high-beam control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and a driver attention monitor.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited.
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Ioniq Limited has received some revisions, including the addition of several driver aids in 2018 and 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ioniq Limited, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.5
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability9.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
My real apprehension was the mileage between charges because car sticker says 128 MPGe but after 3 weeks of use my full charge rate is at 148 miles. Plus there's a lot of public charging station so no more range anxiety. three apps to download and you can find one near you. The car has a charger station locator too. It has 3 regen level with level 3 braking and regenerating higher which I use a lot since it adds more to my battery. the ABS worked really good too. For a $30,700 car (before fed and state rebates) the interior materials are okay. Acceleration in the sport mode peels off the tires so be aware. Gets to freeway speed real fast, Infotainment is adequate, Base model has no GPS but bluetooth enabled and its Android Auto connectivity is set to automatic and actually shows the map on its 7 inch screen. I also like the door handle lights when you approach the vehicle. I love everything about it so far. Kudos to Hyundai.
After owning Nissan Leaf 2015 CPO for 6 months, I learned all the negative traits of EV cars there are to know about. I was on lookout for great EV until I met rare unicorn like status Ionic EV. After fortunate opportunity to test drive this marvel in basic model, we were sold on it. It is the only EV on the market that is opposite of all negative things folks hate about EV cars. I would call it Anti-EV - this is what all EV cars should be like. It always over delivers on range (unheard of in EV world). It never punished me for driving on highway (thanks to very low drag Cd .24) and it charges really fast > 56kW rate. Basically, this is the only EV you can depend on and never doubt it. I got the Limited model with heat pump (good for winter efficiency) that have very long list of additional features vs. basic. It is nicely equipped, comfortable for tall adults in front and the rear. It is a hatch, but it looks like normal cute not over-sized sedan from outside. And it comes with lifetime EV battery warranty for original owner. Also, the Ionic' EV battery is fully serviceable, so even second owners would benefit from the battery design as it could be repaired economically in case of any issue with it. If you not sure about pure EV, certainly give Hyundai Ionic Hybrids models a try. Nice work Hyundai!
I've been driving a hybrid since 2002, wanting to both help the environment and save money. I have a long commute - approx. 130 miles each way. When it was time to retire my Civic Hybrid (270,000 miles), we went looking fov a PHEV. Drove the Clarity and the Volt. Then the dealer showed us the Ioniq EV. It was better riding, and felt roomier than both of them. I love the directional headlights, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, etc. that all came standard with the limited edition. The only possible setback was range - 124 miles. My husband loved the car, and usually drives locally (8,000 - 10,000 miles per year). The decision was made. I took his 2010 Camry hybrid for my long commute, and he drives the 2019 Ioniq. It was the first one sold in CT!!! How cool is that!! Now he never has to deal with oil changes, gas stations, and EV's need very little service. Also, living in a green state, many charge stations are FREE. I just wish Hyundai marketed the cars better. Most people don't even know they are out there.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
electric 1DD
|MSRP
|$36,815
|MPG
|150 city / 122 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|4dr Hatchback
electric 1DD
|MSRP
|$30,315
|MPG
|150 city / 122 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Electric safety features:
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start
- Detects the vehicle ahead and maintains a safe following distance. Will come to a full stop and resume cruise when accelerator is pressed.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Fully applies brakes automatically if a collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is determined to be imminent. Works between 5 and 50 mph.
- Blind-Spot Detection/Cross-Traffic Alert
- Detects when a vehicle is in a blind spot or approaching from the side while reversing and provides an audible and a visual alert.
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. the competition
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Nissan Leaf
The Ioniq and the Nissan Leaf share nearly identical starting prices, but the win goes to Nissan in terms of value. The Leaf's 40-kWh battery pack gives it a longer range than the Ioniq 28-kWh pack (150 miles versus 124 miles), and the larger electric motor makes the Leaf faster in outright acceleration, too. The Leaf is offered in three trims as opposed to the Ioniq's two, so there's always a model for buyers with specific budgets. The Leaf's ride is also a little more composed over road undulations. To learn more about the Leaf, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2018 Nissan Leaf SL.
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is one of only a handful of cars that can deliver more than 200 miles of range on a single charge and the only one that promises north of 300 miles. It's also the only electric vehicle in this size class that we'd call quick. Unfortunately, this level of acceleration and range performance comes at a cost. The Model 3 is really a luxury car, and it carries the price tag to match. A fully loaded Ioniq Electric doesn't even come close to the Tesla's starting price. To learn more about the Model 3, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Tesla Model 3.
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
Like the Model 3, the Chevrolet Bolt can travel more than 200 miles on a charge, but it's much more affordable than the Tesla. The Bolt's starting price is close to that of the Ioniq Electric Limited, but the Bolt has fewer features. You'll have to pay a little extra for a loaded version. Unfortunately, the Bolt's interior is not as nice as the Ioniq's, and the Chevy's seats aren't very comfortable if you sit in them for hours on end. To learn more about the Bolt, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt Premier.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Electric a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric:
- No major changes for 2019
- Part of the first Ioniq Electric generation introduced for 2017
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Electric reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,315.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) which starts at $36,815
- 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) which starts at $30,315
What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a compact electric vehicle that sets a new bar for the class in several areas. Its many strengths help make up for the fact that its all-electric range leaves something to be desired.
Hyundai gives you a choice of two trims for the Ioniq Electric: a base version and the more upscale Limited. The base trim comes pretty well equipped with most of the features the average consumer would expect in a new car. The Limited trim's main attraction is the inclusion of extra tech-based driver safety aids. For 2019, a drowsy driver warning system and automatic high-beam control have been added to the list of features on the Limited trim.
The good news about the Ioniq Electric is the powertrain is the same at all levels, so there's no large battery or motor option to complicate your decision process. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment, there isn't a huge need for the optional navigation system. And if you aren't big on active driving aids such as blind-spot monitoring or active cruise control, then you'll be perfectly happy with the base model and save a few thousand dollars in the process. And with amenities such as heated seats, a rearview camera, satellite radio and Hyundai Blue Link telematics as standard equipment, the base model is far from basic.
With the Limited trim, the upgrades include LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, and a power driver's seat with adjustable lumbar support. The Limited is now fully loaded, and the price difference won't completely obliterate your budget. Aside from traffic-adaptive cruise control that can bring the Ioniq to a complete stop, the Limited adds automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, dynamic bending headlights that swivel to follow the curves in the road, and a pretty sweet-sounding audio system by Infinity that doesn't have any engine noise to contend with.
Compared to the rest of the compact electric class, the 2019 Ioniq Electric has one of the lowest entry costs, and few can match its content. But you can find and research all of the 2019 Ioniq Electric's competition right here on Edmunds to see if it's truly the right vehicle for you.
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Electric Hatchback. Available styles include Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD), and 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Ioniq Electric.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Ioniq Electric featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
Which 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electrics are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electrics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Ioniq Electric for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,991.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,287.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
