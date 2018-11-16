More about the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a compact electric vehicle that sets a new bar for the class in several areas. Its many strengths help make up for the fact that its all-electric range leaves something to be desired. Hyundai gives you a choice of two trims for the Ioniq Electric: a base version and the more upscale Limited. The base trim comes pretty well equipped with most of the features the average consumer would expect in a new car. The Limited trim's main attraction is the inclusion of extra tech-based driver safety aids. For 2019, a drowsy driver warning system and automatic high-beam control have been added to the list of features on the Limited trim. The good news about the Ioniq Electric is the powertrain is the same at all levels, so there's no large battery or motor option to complicate your decision process. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment, there isn't a huge need for the optional navigation system. And if you aren't big on active driving aids such as blind-spot monitoring or active cruise control, then you'll be perfectly happy with the base model and save a few thousand dollars in the process. And with amenities such as heated seats, a rearview camera, satellite radio and Hyundai Blue Link telematics as standard equipment, the base model is far from basic. With the Limited trim, the upgrades include LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, and a power driver's seat with adjustable lumbar support. The Limited is now fully loaded, and the price difference won't completely obliterate your budget. Aside from traffic-adaptive cruise control that can bring the Ioniq to a complete stop, the Limited adds automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, dynamic bending headlights that swivel to follow the curves in the road, and a pretty sweet-sounding audio system by Infinity that doesn't have any engine noise to contend with. Compared to the rest of the compact electric class, the 2019 Ioniq Electric has one of the lowest entry costs, and few can match its content. But you can find and research all of the 2019 Ioniq Electric's competition right here on Edmunds to see if it's truly the right vehicle for you.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD), and 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD).

Edmunds users rate the 2019 Ioniq Electric Hatchback 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds experts have compiled ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback featuring analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance.

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Ioniq Electric Hatchback for sale near you.

Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space).

