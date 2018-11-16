  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback

What's new

  • No major changes for 2019
  • Part of the first Ioniq Electric generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most affordable electric vehicles
  • Generous cargo space in back
  • Packed with active driving aids and technology
  • Uses electricity very efficiently
  • Acceleration lacks punch
  • Back seat is tight and not very comfortable
  • Limited availability
  • Rear visibility is impeded by low-cut, split rear window
MSRP Starting at
$30,315
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Ioniq Electric does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric has a reasonable starting price when you factor in its number of standard features and available state and federal tax credits. But we think it's worth paying extra and upgrading to the Limited. The price jump is steep, but the Limited's additional advanced safety features are worth getting.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Vehicles such as the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric are instrumental in bridging the gap as we slowly move toward an all-electric future. That's not because it has bladder-busting range — both the Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3 can travel more than 200 miles before requiring a recharge — but because it's affordable. The Ioniq Electric is the least expensive four-door electric vehicle on sale today, and federal and state rebate incentives make it even more enticing.

In addition to the value proposition, we think the Ioniq is one of the better small electric vehicles available. It's not the quickest EV out there, but its tight handling and excellent seating position make it enjoyable to drive. Cargo volume is roomy by class standards, and Hyundai's infotainment interface is one of our favorites. To top it off, the Ioniq enjoys a longer warranty coverage period than its rivals. For the first owner, the battery has an unlimited warranty in case of failure.

Though the Ioniq rates highly, it does have some drawbacks. The Ioniq can only travel about 124 miles on a charge, which is less than some of its competitors. The nearly identically priced Nissan Leaf, for example, ekes out 150 miles on a charge. The Ioniq is also not the roomiest car in the segment, and the ride can be buoyant on undulating road surfaces. The biggest barrier to ownership, however, is that it's currently only sold in California.

If you need a longer-range electric vehicle, or live outside of California, there are other, more expensive EVs that will suit your needs. Buyers who don't travel much and want to dip their toes into the EV pool without spending an arm and a leg will enjoy the worry-free ownership experience of the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars and Cheapest New Cars and Cheapest Electric Cars for this year.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric models

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is an electric vehicle offered in a hatchback body style and two trims: base, which comes pretty well-equipped, and the more generously optioned Limited. Both trims are propelled by the same 88-kW electric motor (118 horsepower, 218 pound-feet of torque) with a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing the energy for 124 miles of range. If you like the Ioniq Electric but need a car that uses gasoline, the mechanically similar Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid or Ioniq Hybrid (both reviewed separately) should suffice.

If you can live without the latest high-tech driving aids, then the base trim will suit you. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rearview camera, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated height-adjustable front seats, and a 60/40-split folding rear seatback. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, and an audio system with satellite and HD radio, and USB and auxiliary input jacks.

An SAE combo DC fast charger is included and can operate at up to 100 kilowatts, charging the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 23 minutes. A full recharge from a 240-volt charger takes about 4.5 hours.

The Limited trim comes with everything above but swaps in xenon headlights and adds power-folding side mirrors with puddle lamps, chrome exterior trim, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, and rear air vents. Infotainment upgrades include wireless device charging, a larger 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and an eight-speaker Infinity audio system.

The Limited also comes standard with active safety features and driver aids, including automatic high-beam control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and a driver attention monitor.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Ioniq Limited has received some revisions, including the addition of several driver aids in 2018 and 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ioniq Limited, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
The Ioniq is not one of the torque monsters we read about in the EV news. But it doesn't weigh as much as some others, so it has enough power to be competitive in the segment. Well-rounded dynamics make the driving experience enjoyable, but a bit more steering feel would be welcome.

Acceleration

7.0
The Ioniq's rather small electric motor makes good torque when it's time to get going, and it feels peppy around town. But with only 118 horsepower, it's not destined to be fast. That said, there's enough to get this 3,200-pound EV up to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, a decent showing in this segment.

Braking

7.5
These brakes perform well in everyday situations, not too soft and not too much initial grab. There are three levels of brake regeneration that can be adjusted on the fly via paddles mounted on the back of the steering wheel. Panic stops from 60 mph took 124 feet, a tick below the class average.

Steering

7.0
The Ioniq's wheel feels light in your hands, and it doesn't transmit much cornering feedback to the driver. But that doesn't harm the car's steering precision in city maneuvers or its inherent stability when cruising straight at speed on the highway.

Handling

7.5
A low center of gravity, thanks to the battery's low position, and a surprisingly low curb weight help give the Ioniq a surprising sense of composure and liveliness. It might do better if the suspension was a little less buoyant, and there's only so much grip from its efficiency-minded tires.

Drivability

9.0
Electric vehicles never shift, so it's no wonder that there's no drivetrain shock or momentary pause as you speed up or slow down. Lift-throttle braking makes the drive even smoother, and the brake-regenerating paddles on the steering wheel add a little fun to the mix.

Comfort

7.5
We find the driver's seat to be comfortable and on par with, if not a tick above, those of competitors. The back seats are average at best. A simple yet clever climate control system is the main standout, with noise management also commendable. Ride discomfort on choppier roads is the biggest negative.

Seat comfort

7.0
The shape of the driver's seat is supportive and adjustable enough that most will find a comfortable position. A tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel helps. We went a good three hours before our lower limbs grew weary. Its rear bench seatback is upright and quite firmly padded, and lateral support is lacking.

Ride comfort

6.5
The ride across most surfaces is smooth, even soft, and perfectly acceptable for the segment. With the rise and fall of wavy sections of road, however, there is an undesirable, almost nautical, surging. Those sensitive to such undulations should pay attention to this during the test drive.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There's no engine noise, and there isn't much wind noise either. Other sources of noise are well controlled, and it's easy to hold conversations without the need for raising one's voice. Pedestrians can hear an exaggerated battery hum outside the car and a dull chime when it's in reverse.

Climate control

9.0
The single-zone climate control is easy to use. The design avoids complication by leaning on large buttons and two knobs for all controls. The knobs manage temp and fan speed and the buttons everything else. A neat onboard meter tracks the real-time impact of climate control settings on battery range.

Interior

8.0
The Ioniq's interior is highly functional. Its controls are logically arranged, and its driver's seat is adjustable enough to accommodate people of all sizes. Most will find head- and legroom suitable for short-distance comfort. Taller drivers and passengers may complain on longer drives.

Ease of use

8.0
All major controls and switches are placed where we expect and are easy to use. The infotainment system's large fixed buttons are welcome, but we're less enthusiastic about certain touchscreen buttons. The infotainment and navigation display screen is crisp, legible and resistant to sun-induced washout.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The front doors open wide and close with a satisfying thud despite their relatively light weight. The seat bolstering isn't particularly aggressive, so it's easy to slide in. Adults entering the back seat may need to duck because of a tall seat position and a sloping roofline. But kids won't mind.

Driving position

8.0
Most will find a comfortable driving position with minimal effort. There is a nice range of height and seat cushion adjustments, and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel has good range. The feel of the steering wheel grip area is terrific, but its overall flat bottom shape is polarizing.

Roominess

7.0
Front-seat headroom is ample, even when the sunroof is present. Legroom is decent, though depending on seating position, there might not be enough space to stretch on longer drives. But it's truly a snug fit for 6-footers in the back seat: Headroom, toe room and kneeroom are in short supply for tall people.

Visibility

7.0
The fore- and rearmost pillars are thick and create larger blind spots. The additional vertical glass below the rear window really helps visibility directly behind. The backup camera's field of view is on the small side but has helpful turning lines. The optional adaptive xenon headlights are fantastic.

Quality

8.0
Many of its drab, gray plastics and cloth surfaces look and feel low-rent, though their actual assembly is tight. Our test car exhibited no squeaks or rattles.

Utility

7.0
By design, hatchbacks offer more utility than sedans. As much can be said about the Ioniq's advantage in this area over competitive compact sedans. When it comes to other hatchbacks, the Hyundai blends in. None of its small- or large-item storage features raise it above the norm.

Small-item storage

7.0
We found plenty of space for our smaller items by using the door pockets, deep center bin and center console nooks. Our tester had the optional wireless charging slot, which was nearly the size of another cupholder. We'd probably opt for another cubby instead.

Cargo space

7.0
Hyundai lists the cargo volume at 23.8 cubic feet. We can tell you it is large enough for five carry-on-size suitcases behind the second row without impeding the driver's view over the seatbacks. The rear seats also split 60/40 and fold down nearly flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
In its second row, the Ioniq has four LATCH anchors (two in each outboard position) and three tethers located on the seatbacks. The anchors were difficult to access due to the seat material on our car.

Technology

8.0
The screen may be small, but it's well-lit and easy to use. Bluetooth pairing is dead simple, and smartphones can be connected with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The voice controls function well but have limited scope. Advanced driver aids are only available on the highest trim as an option.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Bluetooth pairing is simple and fast. This system also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Ioniq includes USB and auxiliary ports and two 12-volt accessory outlets below the radio. Another USB charge point is located in the center console, as is an optional Qi wireless charging shelf.

Driver aids

7.5
Automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are available, but only on the most expensive trim level.

Voice control

8.0
The Ioniq supports basic commands, such as making calls and switching the audio source, natively. And we found that the system understands commands well. The availability of Siri and Google Voice commands by pressing the voice button longer makes up for any deficits the standard system may have.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Pure Electric ecstatic lease
RDC,
4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD)

My real apprehension was the mileage between charges because car sticker says 128 MPGe but after 3 weeks of use my full charge rate is at 148 miles. Plus there's a lot of public charging station so no more range anxiety. three apps to download and you can find one near you. The car has a charger station locator too. It has 3 regen level with level 3 braking and regenerating higher which I use a lot since it adds more to my battery. the ABS worked really good too. For a $30,700 car (before fed and state rebates) the interior materials are okay. Acceleration in the sport mode peels off the tires so be aware. Gets to freeway speed real fast, Infotainment is adequate, Base model has no GPS but bluetooth enabled and its Android Auto connectivity is set to automatic and actually shows the map on its 7 inch screen. I also like the door handle lights when you approach the vehicle. I love everything about it so far. Kudos to Hyundai.

5 out of 5 stars, Most efficient EV on the planet!
IonicEV,
Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD)

After owning Nissan Leaf 2015 CPO for 6 months, I learned all the negative traits of EV cars there are to know about. I was on lookout for great EV until I met rare unicorn like status Ionic EV. After fortunate opportunity to test drive this marvel in basic model, we were sold on it. It is the only EV on the market that is opposite of all negative things folks hate about EV cars. I would call it Anti-EV - this is what all EV cars should be like. It always over delivers on range (unheard of in EV world). It never punished me for driving on highway (thanks to very low drag Cd .24) and it charges really fast > 56kW rate. Basically, this is the only EV you can depend on and never doubt it. I got the Limited model with heat pump (good for winter efficiency) that have very long list of additional features vs. basic. It is nicely equipped, comfortable for tall adults in front and the rear. It is a hatch, but it looks like normal cute not over-sized sedan from outside. And it comes with lifetime EV battery warranty for original owner. Also, the Ionic' EV battery is fully serviceable, so even second owners would benefit from the battery design as it could be repaired economically in case of any issue with it. If you not sure about pure EV, certainly give Hyundai Ionic Hybrids models a try. Nice work Hyundai!

5 out of 5 stars, Great Daily Drive !
Paul B.,
Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD)

I've been driving a hybrid since 2002, wanting to both help the environment and save money. I have a long commute - approx. 130 miles each way. When it was time to retire my Civic Hybrid (270,000 miles), we went looking fov a PHEV. Drove the Clarity and the Volt. Then the dealer showed us the Ioniq EV. It was better riding, and felt roomier than both of them. I love the directional headlights, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, etc. that all came standard with the limited edition. The only possible setback was range - 124 miles. My husband loved the car, and usually drives locally (8,000 - 10,000 miles per year). The decision was made. I took his 2010 Camry hybrid for my long commute, and he drives the 2019 Ioniq. It was the first one sold in CT!!! How cool is that!! Now he never has to deal with oil changes, gas stations, and EV's need very little service. Also, living in a green state, many charge stations are FREE. I just wish Hyundai marketed the cars better. Most people don't even know they are out there.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

Limited 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Limited 4dr Hatchback
electric 1DD
MSRP$36,815
MPG 150 city / 122 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
4dr Hatchback features & specs
4dr Hatchback
electric 1DD
MSRP$30,315
MPG 150 city / 122 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
See all 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Ioniq Electric safety features:

Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start
Detects the vehicle ahead and maintains a safe following distance. Will come to a full stop and resume cruise when accelerator is pressed.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Fully applies brakes automatically if a collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is determined to be imminent. Works between 5 and 50 mph.
Blind-Spot Detection/Cross-Traffic Alert
Detects when a vehicle is in a blind spot or approaching from the side while reversing and provides an audible and a visual alert.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. the competition

Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Nissan Leaf

The Ioniq and the Nissan Leaf share nearly identical starting prices, but the win goes to Nissan in terms of value. The Leaf's 40-kWh battery pack gives it a longer range than the Ioniq 28-kWh pack (150 miles versus 124 miles), and the larger electric motor makes the Leaf faster in outright acceleration, too. The Leaf is offered in three trims as opposed to the Ioniq's two, so there's always a model for buyers with specific budgets. The Leaf's ride is also a little more composed over road undulations. To learn more about the Leaf, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2018 Nissan Leaf SL.

Compare Hyundai Ioniq Electric & Nissan Leaf features

Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is one of only a handful of cars that can deliver more than 200 miles of range on a single charge and the only one that promises north of 300 miles. It's also the only electric vehicle in this size class that we'd call quick. Unfortunately, this level of acceleration and range performance comes at a cost. The Model 3 is really a luxury car, and it carries the price tag to match. A fully loaded Ioniq Electric doesn't even come close to the Tesla's starting price. To learn more about the Model 3, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Tesla Model 3.

Compare Hyundai Ioniq Electric & Tesla Model 3 features

Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Like the Model 3, the Chevrolet Bolt can travel more than 200 miles on a charge, but it's much more affordable than the Tesla. The Bolt's starting price is close to that of the Ioniq Electric Limited, but the Bolt has fewer features. You'll have to pay a little extra for a loaded version. Unfortunately, the Bolt's interior is not as nice as the Ioniq's, and the Chevy's seats aren't very comfortable if you sit in them for hours on end. To learn more about the Bolt, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt Premier.

Compare Hyundai Ioniq Electric & Chevrolet Bolt EV features

