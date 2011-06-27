Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews
Superb sports car for the money.
After researching various vehicles, I decided on the Genesis Coupe, and boy am I pleased with my decision. Walked into a dealership without any intention on buying that day, but after one test drive, I was sold. The car handles great, performs even better, is surprisingly refined inside (especially with the new 2011 interior changes), and literally screams "Look at me!" from the outside. Even things that other critics cited as potential issues, such as a very bumpy ride on the track model and sub par sound from the infinity sound system, didn't seem justified from my experience so far. My only advice, leave the ESC "ON" until you become accustomed to the power and handling of this beast!
Best Bang for the Buck
I've been watching the GC for a couple years and waited to see first year impressions. After test driving the equivalent Camaro and Mustang, by price, what sold me was the handling of the Genesis. Going fast is nice but where other than the track can you do it legally? However, get the Genesis on some curvy mountain roads and the competitors pale in comparison. I am in love with this car and have no regrets or complaints.
Fabulous Car
I've had my car for almost 2 years now and I love it. Ride is acceptable. Handling is very good. Power is phenomenal. Absolutely no issues with it. Build quality is quite good. Sat nav is next to useless - maps are outdated. iPod and Bluetooth connectivity are fantastic - interface lacks a bit. Infinity sound system is fantastic. Maintenance is cheap. I have two formal complaints: the traction control is absolutely horrible. It allows for 0 tire slip - very safe, but not fun. It will practically put your head thru the windshield when it kicks on. Take it off and you'll end up backwards. Secondly, the exhaust sounds like it came off the Elantra. I'm in a big V6 sports car - sound like it!
Fast, Fun to drive coupe at a budget price
I love my gen coupe - its fast, its sexy. Not the best looking from the front, but the shape rocks and the rear is superb. Turns more heads than any other car under 50k The 3.8 GT and track features are more than those found on the base models of cars upwards of 30k.. Superb value at its price the rear seat has great legroom, although headroom is limited. Short people and kids will fit in comfortably
My first new car
I had a 2003 Kia that died at 98000 miles so I was nervous at buying a Hyundai. However, the sleek look and the quick burst of the turbo sold me in just one hour! I feel amazing when driving it and I love cruising at 65 mph then hitting the gas without down shifting. I have only seen a few others on the road in my area whereas you see hundreds of civic's on the road daily. My father who was with me at test drive still "ooh's and ahh's" each time I pull-up to his house. All in all a fantastic buy!! 34 average mpg (stop & go freeway traffic mostly) BUT issues I have found is rear view mirror blurs/vibrates at 65mph & bluetooth is not compatible with a LOT of phones!
