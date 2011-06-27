Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

Superb sports car for the money. UpInSmoke , 11/04/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful After researching various vehicles, I decided on the Genesis Coupe, and boy am I pleased with my decision. Walked into a dealership without any intention on buying that day, but after one test drive, I was sold. The car handles great, performs even better, is surprisingly refined inside (especially with the new 2011 interior changes), and literally screams "Look at me!" from the outside. Even things that other critics cited as potential issues, such as a very bumpy ride on the track model and sub par sound from the infinity sound system, didn't seem justified from my experience so far. My only advice, leave the ESC "ON" until you become accustomed to the power and handling of this beast! Report Abuse

Best Bang for the Buck merft , 01/10/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've been watching the GC for a couple years and waited to see first year impressions. After test driving the equivalent Camaro and Mustang, by price, what sold me was the handling of the Genesis. Going fast is nice but where other than the track can you do it legally? However, get the Genesis on some curvy mountain roads and the competitors pale in comparison. I am in love with this car and have no regrets or complaints. Report Abuse

Fabulous Car rphello101 , 02/05/2015 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had my car for almost 2 years now and I love it. Ride is acceptable. Handling is very good. Power is phenomenal. Absolutely no issues with it. Build quality is quite good. Sat nav is next to useless - maps are outdated. iPod and Bluetooth connectivity are fantastic - interface lacks a bit. Infinity sound system is fantastic. Maintenance is cheap. I have two formal complaints: the traction control is absolutely horrible. It allows for 0 tire slip - very safe, but not fun. It will practically put your head thru the windshield when it kicks on. Take it off and you'll end up backwards. Secondly, the exhaust sounds like it came off the Elantra. I'm in a big V6 sports car - sound like it! Report Abuse

Fast, Fun to drive coupe at a budget price po_an , 07/06/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my gen coupe - its fast, its sexy. Not the best looking from the front, but the shape rocks and the rear is superb. Turns more heads than any other car under 50k The 3.8 GT and track features are more than those found on the base models of cars upwards of 30k.. Superb value at its price the rear seat has great legroom, although headroom is limited. Short people and kids will fit in comfortably Report Abuse