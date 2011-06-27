Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.0/516.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Torque223 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Option Group 02 Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,500
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Front track63.0 in.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Exterior Colors
  • Acqua Minerale Blue
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Nordschleife Gray
  • Bathurst Black
  • Silverstone
  • Karussell White
  • Mirabeau Blue
  • Lime Rock Green
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,500
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
