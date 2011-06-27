2019 Hyundai Elantra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Elantra Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,151*
Total Cash Price
$18,999
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,497*
Total Cash Price
$25,518
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,680*
Total Cash Price
$26,263
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,560*
Total Cash Price
$18,626
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,793*
Total Cash Price
$25,704
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$30,742*
Total Cash Price
$19,371
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,862*
Total Cash Price
$27,008
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,560*
Total Cash Price
$18,626
SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,403*
Total Cash Price
$21,047
Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,654*
Total Cash Price
$23,096
SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,176*
Total Cash Price
$22,165
Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,019*
Total Cash Price
$24,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$852
|$881
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$300
|$483
|$381
|$773
|$1,412
|$3,350
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$807
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$974
|Financing
|$1,022
|$821
|$609
|$380
|$138
|$2,970
|Depreciation
|$6,281
|$1,600
|$1,515
|$1,776
|$1,683
|$12,855
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,162
|$4,755
|$4,414
|$4,898
|$5,922
|$30,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,067
|$1,106
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$403
|$649
|$512
|$1,038
|$1,896
|$4,499
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,084
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,373
|$1,103
|$818
|$511
|$185
|$3,989
|Depreciation
|$8,436
|$2,150
|$2,034
|$2,385
|$2,261
|$17,266
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,649
|$6,387
|$5,928
|$6,579
|$7,954
|$40,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$5,694
|Maintenance
|$415
|$668
|$527
|$1,069
|$1,951
|$4,630
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,135
|$842
|$526
|$190
|$4,106
|Depreciation
|$8,683
|$2,212
|$2,094
|$2,455
|$2,327
|$17,770
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,048
|$6,573
|$6,101
|$6,771
|$8,186
|$41,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$835
|$864
|$4,038
|Maintenance
|$294
|$474
|$374
|$758
|$1,384
|$3,284
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$955
|Financing
|$1,002
|$805
|$597
|$373
|$135
|$2,912
|Depreciation
|$6,158
|$1,569
|$1,485
|$1,741
|$1,650
|$12,603
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,963
|$4,662
|$4,327
|$4,802
|$5,806
|$29,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,075
|$1,114
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$406
|$654
|$516
|$1,046
|$1,910
|$4,532
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,383
|$1,111
|$824
|$515
|$186
|$4,019
|Depreciation
|$8,498
|$2,165
|$2,049
|$2,403
|$2,277
|$17,392
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,749
|$6,434
|$5,971
|$6,627
|$8,012
|$40,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$810
|$839
|$868
|$899
|$4,200
|Maintenance
|$306
|$493
|$389
|$788
|$1,439
|$3,415
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$823
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$993
|Financing
|$1,042
|$837
|$621
|$388
|$140
|$3,028
|Depreciation
|$6,404
|$1,632
|$1,544
|$1,811
|$1,716
|$13,107
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,362
|$4,848
|$4,500
|$4,994
|$6,038
|$30,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$1,253
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$426
|$687
|$542
|$1,099
|$2,007
|$4,762
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$937
|$937
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,167
|$866
|$541
|$196
|$4,222
|Depreciation
|$8,929
|$2,275
|$2,153
|$2,524
|$2,393
|$18,274
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,446
|$6,760
|$6,274
|$6,963
|$8,419
|$42,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$835
|$864
|$4,038
|Maintenance
|$294
|$474
|$374
|$758
|$1,384
|$3,284
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$955
|Financing
|$1,002
|$805
|$597
|$373
|$135
|$2,912
|Depreciation
|$6,158
|$1,569
|$1,485
|$1,741
|$1,650
|$12,603
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,963
|$4,662
|$4,327
|$4,802
|$5,806
|$29,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$880
|$912
|$944
|$976
|$4,563
|Maintenance
|$332
|$536
|$423
|$857
|$1,564
|$3,711
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$730
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,079
|Financing
|$1,132
|$910
|$675
|$421
|$153
|$3,291
|Depreciation
|$6,959
|$1,773
|$1,678
|$1,967
|$1,864
|$14,241
|Fuel
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,258
|$5,268
|$4,890
|$5,426
|$6,561
|$33,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$966
|$1,001
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$5,007
|Maintenance
|$365
|$588
|$464
|$940
|$1,716
|$4,072
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$981
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,184
|Financing
|$1,242
|$998
|$740
|$463
|$167
|$3,611
|Depreciation
|$7,636
|$1,946
|$1,841
|$2,159
|$2,046
|$15,628
|Fuel
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$6,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,354
|$5,781
|$5,365
|$5,954
|$7,199
|$36,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$994
|$1,028
|$4,805
|Maintenance
|$350
|$564
|$445
|$902
|$1,647
|$3,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$769
|$769
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,136
|Financing
|$1,192
|$958
|$710
|$444
|$161
|$3,465
|Depreciation
|$7,328
|$1,867
|$1,767
|$2,072
|$1,964
|$14,998
|Fuel
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$6,095
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,856
|$5,548
|$5,149
|$5,714
|$6,909
|$35,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Elantra Sedan Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,028
|$1,065
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$388
|$626
|$494
|$1,001
|$1,827
|$4,335
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$853
|$853
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,323
|$1,063
|$788
|$492
|$178
|$3,844
|Depreciation
|$8,129
|$2,071
|$1,960
|$2,298
|$2,178
|$16,636
|Fuel
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,434
|$6,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,151
|$6,154
|$5,712
|$6,339
|$7,664
|$39,019
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Elantra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Elantra in Virginia is:not available
