Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

LOVE my car shivelyk , 11/21/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This makes the 2nd Elantra I have owned, & don't think I would own any other vehicle. Mine has 72,000 miles on it & other than replacing both fog lights (due to driving in snow & on salted roadways), I haven't touched it for anything other than tires, brakes, air filter, & the other routine maintenance that is suggested in the manual. I get EXCELLENT gas mileage--with a combo of city & hwy miles I get at least 32 mpg with every tank. It drives smooth, & it fires right up in cold weather. Roomy interior, lots of nooks & crannys for storage, & an awesome factory stereo system are just some of the plusses on the inside. I would recommend this car to anyone who needs a good car for less $$$ Report Abuse

Great car after 3+ years sreston , 04/15/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this new for under $15k, and am delighted with the features, low cost of ownership, and overall quality of the car. I love the problem-free driving, nicely peppy engine, comfort and interior space (I am 6'5"). The car still looks new inside and out. I have had a few small issues as follows: *Driver's seat makes a clicking sound in the lowest position *Rear window sometimes made a crackling/popping sound when going over laterally uneven ground, but this went away last year after I put some product on the weatherstripping *Driver's side window made a popping sound when rolled down--it was sticking to the stripping. Silicon lube fixed it Otherwise the car has required zero repairs. Report Abuse

Great purchase, superior in many ways Mike , 11/13/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my Elantra just a couple of weeks ago and I am so happy with it. I did have an extended search and compared it with other cars like Honda Civic, Fit and Toyota Corolla, and my Elantra has everything I need, nothing to envy the competitors. Great look, smooth ride, the hp 138 gives great torque enhancing performance, very spacious inside, not feeling like driving in a "can" as I was feeling in others. Interior design is superior definitely, plenty of storage in easy to reach places. Blue tooth, ipod, satellite radio, what else do you need? Prior reviews on the '08 about safety speak for themselves, and this one has 5 star crash rating... Oh, of course, great gas mileage 33-35 mpg... Report Abuse

I replaced a Saab with this and I won't be looking back captainbrown , 03/31/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I needed something cheap, practical, and reliable and I got it. This car has two dominant personalities. The first is a sensible car for the average adult. Gas economy is on par with 2009, the ride quality is exceptionally smooth for a compact, and the cabin is quiet and spacious in town and on the freeway. However, under the surface the 2009 Elantra is one of the funnest rides you can get for an MSRP under $20,000. I would compare it to a go cart. It's nimble, quick, and firmly planted. Unlike the 2011 Elantra, the steering is connected, responsive, and no matter how you drive it, she wants more. Give it an honest test drive, because you have to drive it to experience it. Report Abuse