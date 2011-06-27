Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews
LOVE my car
This makes the 2nd Elantra I have owned, & don't think I would own any other vehicle. Mine has 72,000 miles on it & other than replacing both fog lights (due to driving in snow & on salted roadways), I haven't touched it for anything other than tires, brakes, air filter, & the other routine maintenance that is suggested in the manual. I get EXCELLENT gas mileage--with a combo of city & hwy miles I get at least 32 mpg with every tank. It drives smooth, & it fires right up in cold weather. Roomy interior, lots of nooks & crannys for storage, & an awesome factory stereo system are just some of the plusses on the inside. I would recommend this car to anyone who needs a good car for less $$$
Great car after 3+ years
I bought this new for under $15k, and am delighted with the features, low cost of ownership, and overall quality of the car. I love the problem-free driving, nicely peppy engine, comfort and interior space (I am 6'5"). The car still looks new inside and out. I have had a few small issues as follows: *Driver's seat makes a clicking sound in the lowest position *Rear window sometimes made a crackling/popping sound when going over laterally uneven ground, but this went away last year after I put some product on the weatherstripping *Driver's side window made a popping sound when rolled down--it was sticking to the stripping. Silicon lube fixed it Otherwise the car has required zero repairs.
Great purchase, superior in many ways
I bought my Elantra just a couple of weeks ago and I am so happy with it. I did have an extended search and compared it with other cars like Honda Civic, Fit and Toyota Corolla, and my Elantra has everything I need, nothing to envy the competitors. Great look, smooth ride, the hp 138 gives great torque enhancing performance, very spacious inside, not feeling like driving in a "can" as I was feeling in others. Interior design is superior definitely, plenty of storage in easy to reach places. Blue tooth, ipod, satellite radio, what else do you need? Prior reviews on the '08 about safety speak for themselves, and this one has 5 star crash rating... Oh, of course, great gas mileage 33-35 mpg...
I replaced a Saab with this and I won't be looking back
I needed something cheap, practical, and reliable and I got it. This car has two dominant personalities. The first is a sensible car for the average adult. Gas economy is on par with 2009, the ride quality is exceptionally smooth for a compact, and the cabin is quiet and spacious in town and on the freeway. However, under the surface the 2009 Elantra is one of the funnest rides you can get for an MSRP under $20,000. I would compare it to a go cart. It's nimble, quick, and firmly planted. Unlike the 2011 Elantra, the steering is connected, responsive, and no matter how you drive it, she wants more. Give it an honest test drive, because you have to drive it to experience it.
Competent Commuter Except in Snow
I bought this car new in July 2009 for my daily commute and to run kids around town for music lessons, sports, you name it. The positive reviews, incredibly low price, and long warranty make this basic piece of transportation ideal for my needs now. MPG varies from 28-33 combined depending on the weather, really expected much better. It took a long time to get adjusted to the clunky, sticky manual transmission; nothing like the Mercedes 230 or VW Golf sticks I used to drive. I tried to find an American brand vehicle of similar cost and quality but nothing came close.
