Used 2000 Hyundai Elantra Wagon Consumer Reviews

Sad to trade at 194,000 tommyz504 , 08/08/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This little car has performed so reliably I hate to see it go. Comfortable interior (though the cup holders are truly miserable), nice handling, zippier than you might expect. Bought used at 121,000; up to 185k car spent only one day out of service. New Orleans streets took out a U-joint at 125k; brakes at 150k, gasket at 175k, high pressure hose around the same time, 2 alternators in 6 years, and belts from time to time. Timing belt at 185k. Minor interior nuisances: rear window motors out at 130k, driver door handle failed, driver's window gasket out of line. City mpg was always a bit disappointing: steady at 18 mpg, much better on the hwy. Still, it was a great way to get around town. Report Abuse

Still going strong after 210,000 miles Bought new , 05/20/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Upon deciding if I wanted a new car or not, my thought was basically this: Invest 1,200 dollars into an 8 year old car with 209,000 miles, and drive it for 2 more years, or buy a new one and have a 500 a month car payment for 3 years. I no longer drive 35,000 miles a year, so the deciding factor for me was doing a compression test on the engine. It was still well within factory specs., and it uses NO oil between oil changes. The body is still in good shape, everything still works fine. Why buy a new one? I will say I have changed the oil every 3k miles with fully synthetic oil, Slick 50 every 50,000 miles, timing belt with exterior belts every 60k, and regular tune-ups. Report Abuse

Review of our Hyundia Elantra Wagon. Ralph Jones , 12/22/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Has been an excellent vehicle for us. We spent two summers traveling, 8500 and 11500 miles respectively. Very, very comfortable for it's size. Gas mileage is generally in the 28-33 mpg range. As a spunky engine which if pushed on starts will drop mpg to 25. Have run Mobil 1 which has kept wear to a minimum apparently, since doesn't require addl. oil between 3500-4000 changes. No maintence beyond standard belts, transmission oil changes every 30,000, tires and battery change. Report Abuse

small people carolyn coffey , 09/09/2015 GLS 4dr Wagon 4 of 4 people found this review helpful review really isn't for shoppers, but for the manufacturer. Please bring back my station wagon. Mine has a little over 100k miles on it and is still the best car I've ever owned. The body gave up the ghost and is held together with duck tape and flex steel but who cares. It takes me wherever I need to go and has never failed to amaze me on how much cargo it carries. Please, return it to the assembly line! I've been waiting for Hyundai.....can't wait much longer...went to the auto show and there were many small station wagons...Subaru Impreza comparable for size not price. Years later and My Black Beauty is still on the road. I test drove the Subaru, uncomfortable and didn't like the drive. Test drove the VW Golf Sport Wagon. Little longer, little wider, but comfortable and a nice ride, but the not the price. Getting dispirit. Please Hyundai help, I've even considered, having mine rebuilt from the tires up. Maybe Danny Count from Counting Cars would help? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse