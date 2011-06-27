Used 1998 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews
Decent
Well up to a couple of months ago I would rant and rave about this car. I've had it for 7 years and for 6.5 of those years I also put no money into it, just the usual tires, brakes, battery, etc. I loved it so much and found it was so reliable I even named it. However the past few months have not been great, had to replace the spark plug kit and then last week the transmission completely stopped functioning (automatic transmission). 115,000 miles on it, but too expensive to fix so it's getting sold for parts :(
If only I had done some research
When I bought my Elantra, I was in need of a cheap vehicle fast. I wish I could go back and choose a bike, a three-legged blind mule, or a good pair of shoes. This was the worst buy. I began to think the check engine light was supposed to be on all the time. It was ok, though, because of Hyundai's warranty...right??? Well not if the warranty department claims nothing is wrong. It also liked to shift in and out of gears at constant speed and elevation, but according to the warranty department this was normal too. HMMM!!! I will never buy a Hundai product again.
Very reliable
I bought this Elantra with 76,000 mi. , now I have 172,000 mi. on it. I don't know if the first owner did all the fixing, but this car has been very reliable to me. I use this car for long distance deliveries (courier), therefore, most of the mileage have been highway. Besides regular maintenance (tires, fluids, brakes, tune up, etc), I had to change the crank shaft position sensor, slave cilinder, clutch, the AC fun that was out of balance and making noise, driver's inside door handle (switched with the same side back door, fits perfectly), did change the timming belt and water and that's it. My only complaint are the air vents that are very delicate (all broken). Love this car!!!
Utilitarian Plus
Bought this in '99 w/30,000 and it's still used daily in-town and on long trips. At 158,000 total miles it has suffered a couple problems, the worst a cracked exhaust manifold at 124,000. Clutches do wear out, and that was replaced at 152,000. Otherwise, it's very solid and has been very reliable, however we do keep it well-maintained (the secret to car longevity). It has seen some pretty tough duty in the mountains and in hot, dry desert-like conditions and never left us stranded. It's never had any electrical problems, no leakage from underneath, does not use oil (we've always run synthetic), heater and AC still works great, and to top it off, a tree fell on it but it just pushed back!
If you can spend the money...upgrade
The car is 4 years old with 70K miles and wont pass smog by a large margin...this is a warning to you all. Of course the "great" new Hyundai warranty does not cover emissions at this point. The car accelerates so badly you almost get killed every time you have to merge on to the freeway. Using the airconditioning cuts what little power you have in half. Stay away from Romero Motors in Ontario California as they are a bunch of crooks and do not back up the products they sell.
