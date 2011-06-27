  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 1996 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Hyundai Elantra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Elantra
Overview
See Elantra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2458 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy
  • Black
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pale Violet Metallic
  • Rio Tomato Pearl Metallic
  • Cape Blue Metallic
  • Noble White
See Elantra Inventory

Related Used 1996 Hyundai Elantra Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles