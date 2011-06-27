  1. Home
Used 1994 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pros

Pros
Cons

When given lemons....

Amber, 04/05/2002
This is a visually decent car to look at however as you all know, Hyundai did a TERRIBLE job with the earlier 90's versions of ANY of their vehicles. I would NOT recommend this year car to anyone. The transmission started going about 3 months after the purchase (which was a used purchase at 9,000 miles) and has been a constant headache along with the steering and brakes ever since. Luckily, mom only drives it 25- 30 miles a week so I let her keep it.

good ride

big john, 11/19/2009
Bought new for wife, never had Major problems and regular maint. Will keep her running. Drove up and down east coast when new. Would do it again if I had to.

STEER CLEAR !!!!!!!!

princess, 07/12/2002
I bought this car with 60,000 miles. Immediatly the transmission went out. Soon after the back doors broke and wouldnt open from the inside or outside. Being a single mom that killed the convience of having a four door. I will never buy one of these cars again nor would i recommned it to my worst enemy.

::shrug:: No problems here.

Vegete, 08/28/2002
For a 1st car, this did the trick. Since owning the car, I never had any problems w/ it. It had great gas mileage and plenty of room inside. I bought the car at around 70,000 and all ran swimmingly...up until its unfortunate demise in an accident (STAY ON YOUR SIDE). In my accident, the car automatically shut off as it should have (I've heard of stories where people's cars didn't shut off after having an accident) and the air bag deployed on cue (thank goodness). All in all, a pretty decent car.

Good Little Car

cjohn, 10/17/2002
I bought my Elantra with 117000 miles on it. The gas mileage is about 27 on the highway. I like the way the interior is set up> Im not too wild about the lavender paint though. The power is sufficent for the engine size.

