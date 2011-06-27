Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Whats not to love! Todd , 10/23/2015 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Keep in mind this is a compact car. Goes above & beyond others. Engine is a class leader, 173 hp in a compact gets the job done with ease. Most compacts I test drove & considered had less hp, including the sedan version of this car which only has 148hp, the extra 25 horses makes a surprising difference. Acceleration is good, as is the handling and ride comfort. The VW GTI has better handling but costs a lot more, especially if loaded up. Drivers seat has taken a lot of adjusting to get the perfect position, but once you find it, its comfortable. Passengers say the passenger and rear seat are decent as well. Surprisingly there is a ton of headroom for a 6'2 guy! Cargo space, LOTS of it esp with the fold flat seats. Overall this vehicle is very handy and practical with a slightly sporty flair, and the nice thing is that it doesn't look like a regular Elantra, so people often ask what it is, we don't see many GT's around here. Also, great tech package and love Blue-link. Bottom line, Its a great deal, and very reliable. No issues in 40,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Silver Streak Justin , 10/13/2015 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought this car at the end of 2014 with a baby on the way and needed to trade in our 1997 Subaru Outback. We needed something more reliable and we were thinking we would get a Kia Soul, but I wanted to check out what Hyundai had to offer before we settled for that. The Elantra GT is a world apart from our previous cars. The cabin is quiet. The Bluetooth is fantastic and I've never had any issues making calls or replying to texts (it's speech-to-text, text typing while driving is a stupid thing to do). I also steam music. We have the mid-tier package with sport pedals, blue interior, heated leather seats, and push-button start. The power is a little overwhelming sometimes (I usually drive a 90HP Saturn S-Series), and I catch some (snobbier) drivers by surprise at lights. I'd be nice if Speed Limits were higher to put this car through its paces on twisty roads. I do have fun slamming it through gears and body roll is barely noticeable. The car feels fairly wide, so it corners well, is very responsive, just watch out for curbs with the Passenger-Rear/RR tire. The seats adjust every way you want or need, and the steering wheel adjusts forward and back, up and down. There is plenty of leg and head room and a car seat fits well in the back. It's also very easy to enter and exit, like getting up and sitting down in an office chair (not low like a couch (sports car), not like mounting a bar-stool (SUV, truck). I have noticed though that putting our daughter in her rear-facing seat is cumbersome; hard to avoid hitting her head on the top of the door opening. That's due more to the fact that it's a lower to the ground car rather than an off the ground SUV. I recently was in a Versa Note as a rental and it and my Saturn make the Elantra feel refined, luxurious, and top notch. I don't see how after going to the most recent new car show here that Ford Focus can compare; The Chevy Sonic and Spark are much smaller with no Cruze hatchback; Same for Dodge; VW Golf/Audi A1 is more expensive. Subaru punishes Manual drivers with lower MPG when compared to automatics. I'm sure there are other comparable vehicles that I missed. I only have a few, small points of contention; 6th gear should be lower so that it's below 2,000rpm @ 60 mph (it is hard to find a manual these days with appropriate gear spacing). The infotainment screen brightness is tied to the instrument brightness; I do not like that with DRL lights on the instrument cluster lights are comparatively dark compared to no lights on. The average mpg calculation on the trip odometer is off (errs lower), and instant mpg reading is just a throttle reading: it seems to always be suggesting that I shift into an unreasonably high gear while going uphill (my 2001 Saturn shift light will go off when the accelerator is depressed past a certain point). I do notice wind-buffeting when the rear windows are down which is annoying.

Once you own one, you LOVE it Alyssa , 01/28/2016 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have a 2014 Hyundait Elantra GT. At first I was a bit ify on purchasing this car. I was offered a great price, so I took it. This was my first hatchback purchase, I normally would drive mid size SUVs. A downer I do have is the sound system isn't all that great. My Ford Escape was a lot better when it came to the speakers, of course they are stock. The other thing is for as small as it is, I do find myself filling up with gas quite often, but I don't mind. One thing I will say about this car, is that it doesn't get the reviews it deserves. This is a really really great vehicle! It's sporty, quick, economical. I purchased mine in automatic, but popping it into manual is also a option. It's a lot of fun. I've actually raced a couple of friends that have mazdas and Subaru in hatchback like the GT, and the GT always comes out winning strong. I LOVE my Elantra GT:)

Great Car! mgvh , 07/28/2014 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful With dealer incentives, I was able to get an excellent deal on this base model Elantra GT which was already a good value before the incentives. I only have 100 miles on it so far, so this is more of a first impressions review, and the first thing I note is that I really liked the exterior styling. The Windy Sea Blue is really beautiful in the sunlight. On closer inspection, the fit and finish quality is outstanding. It's a very 'solid' car. Shut a door, and there is a reassuring thud of solidity. Interior controls are a bit busy. Still trying to figure things out, but the voice recognition is very helpful. 29.5mpg so far, but it's mostly in-town driving. Fun car to drive, and I'm happy! UPDATE after 2 years and 15000 miles: Still loving this car! In mixed driving, I'm now getting around 31.5 mpg. Bluetooth functionality has been excellent and reliable paired w/ my Android phone. I'm able to get a bicycle in the back with the seats down which is nice. I do wish the climate control labels were larger; I can't make them out without my reading glasses on, but I'm aware of where things are now. I haven't used the steering controls options (sport/normal/comfort) as much as I thought I would. I just leave it on normal. Back seat area is quite comfortable and spacious for passengers. I've only done normal maintenance on the car, and all is good. UPDATE after 4 years and 26,000 miles: Still a great car. No problems. Gas mileage has actually now improved to 32.5 or more. (On one long drive on an interstate, I got 38mpg for the tankful.) The only maintenance has been oil changes and tire rotations.