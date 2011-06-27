Used 2013 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews
love this car!
I was looking tired get a new car and get out of my '09 Accord EXL V6. I test drove the new accord touring model and then the Azera. I had already fell in love with the looks of the Azera. But after driving it I was sold! While the new accord was much improved over the previous model the azera had all the creature features I wanted. I'm 6'1 and this car is very roomy.
From a practical enthusiast...
I have no desire to race my car from stoplight to stoplight. I have no desire to zip thru canyons as fast as possible. I DO like to have ample power for typical driving situations (highway passing, merging, etc.). I DO appreciate a car that handles well. This car delivers on all fronts. Typically, I drive the speed limit +5mph in the city, and +8 to 10mph on the highway. Driving I-10 to LA westbound (against the wind) at an average of 80mph I observe 25 to 27mpg. Eastbound (with the wind) I see 29 to 30. Practical mileage with ample power, luxury, and incredible sound system to boot. Love this car. Side note: big guy 6'2", long legs, 250lbs and completely comfortable for long trips.
Great Car for the Money
As a longtime Infiniti driver, my friends gave me quite a hard time when I traded my Infiniti M35X for a 2013 Hyundai Azera with the technology package. Let them laugh as I laugh all the way to the bank. This is a luxury car in everything but name and price. For well under $40K I got a better ride, more features and much better fuel economy than the Infiniti I traded in. I test drove quite a few cars including Audis and BMWs but based on content and build quality I just couldn't justify $20 to $30K more for a name. Engine is smooth and responsive and the leather is as butter soft as in any other "Luxury" car that I could actually afford.
Unexpected Find
Was in the market for a Cadillac, we test drove and was very disappointed in the ride of the vehicle. Owned several Hyundai's in the past and currently own two. None of the cars we owned ever given us any major problems. We to car lot to look at Santa Fe's, Tucson's, and Sonata's when we discovered the Azera. I have always thought that the Azera's were priced in the same category as the Genesis. Long story short love the look, style, and comfort of this vehicle. And it made my wife smile which was the number one reason I Love it..
Bought First Hyundai in US. Hyundai's Ever Since
I and my family have owned Hyundai's for over 29 years. That's right "FOR OVER 29 YEARS. Hyundai entered the U.S. market in 1986 with the introduction of its subcompact Excel. Our family has bought and enjoyed every Hyundai we have purchased since that time. We have owned over 8 Hyundai's since their conception in the United States. Long story short, 'ALL' have performed exceptionally well with minimal and or no repair required. They have improved exceptionally over the years and in my opinion, Hyundai is one of the best keep secrets in the automotive industry and one of the best vehicles on the road today. All of us are committed to Hyundai and will but nothing else. As far as my current vehicle, the 2013 Azera, 'FANTASTIC' . Friends of ours have had their Chevy' s and Fords in the shop multiple times for repairs. Not our Hyundai's.
