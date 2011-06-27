Used 2018 Hyundai Accent SEL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque119 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Hookyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Measurements
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2679 lbs.
Gross weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload959 lbs.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Linen Beige
  • Pomegranate Red
  • Urban Gray
  • Admiral Blue
  • Olympus Silver
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Absolute Black
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
185/65R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
