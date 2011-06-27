Used 2015 Hyundai Accent Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accent Hatchback
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$24,043*
Total Cash Price
$8,774
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,294*
Total Cash Price
$11,785
GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,529*
Total Cash Price
$11,871
GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$24,515*
Total Cash Price
$8,946
Accent Sedan
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,237*
Total Cash Price
$12,129
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$23,572*
Total Cash Price
$8,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Accent Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$785
|$574
|$314
|$1,419
|$1,348
|$4,441
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$505
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$672
|Financing
|$472
|$379
|$281
|$175
|$64
|$1,372
|Depreciation
|$2,684
|$849
|$747
|$662
|$594
|$5,535
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,609
|$4,129
|$3,807
|$4,887
|$4,612
|$24,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Accent Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$5,558
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$771
|$422
|$1,906
|$1,811
|$5,965
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$903
|Financing
|$634
|$510
|$377
|$236
|$86
|$1,843
|Depreciation
|$3,604
|$1,140
|$1,003
|$889
|$797
|$7,434
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,876
|$5,546
|$5,113
|$6,564
|$6,195
|$32,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Accent Hatchback GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$777
|$425
|$1,920
|$1,824
|$6,009
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$909
|Financing
|$639
|$513
|$379
|$237
|$87
|$1,856
|Depreciation
|$3,631
|$1,148
|$1,010
|$896
|$803
|$7,488
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,941
|$5,586
|$5,150
|$6,612
|$6,240
|$32,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Accent Hatchback GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$801
|$586
|$320
|$1,447
|$1,375
|$4,528
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$515
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$685
|Financing
|$482
|$387
|$286
|$179
|$66
|$1,399
|Depreciation
|$2,736
|$865
|$761
|$675
|$605
|$5,643
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,738
|$4,210
|$3,881
|$4,983
|$4,703
|$24,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Accent Sedan GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$1,086
|$794
|$434
|$1,961
|$1,864
|$6,139
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$698
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$929
|Financing
|$653
|$525
|$388
|$243
|$89
|$1,896
|Depreciation
|$3,710
|$1,173
|$1,032
|$915
|$821
|$7,651
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,135
|$5,708
|$5,262
|$6,755
|$6,376
|$33,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Accent Sedan GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$770
|$563
|$308
|$1,391
|$1,322
|$4,354
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$495
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$659
|Financing
|$463
|$372
|$275
|$172
|$63
|$1,345
|Depreciation
|$2,631
|$832
|$732
|$649
|$582
|$5,426
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,479
|$4,048
|$3,732
|$4,791
|$4,522
|$23,572
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Accent in Virginia is:not available
