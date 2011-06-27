Used 2014 Hyundai Accent Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accent Hatchback
GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$23,317*
Total Cash Price
$8,128
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,318*
Total Cash Price
$10,918
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,233*
Total Cash Price
$11,236
GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,547*
Total Cash Price
$10,997
Accent Sedan
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$22,860*
Total Cash Price
$7,969
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$23,774*
Total Cash Price
$8,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accent Hatchback GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,084
|Maintenance
|$743
|$400
|$1,659
|$358
|$1,331
|$4,490
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$471
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$639
|Financing
|$438
|$351
|$260
|$163
|$59
|$1,271
|Depreciation
|$2,499
|$783
|$690
|$611
|$549
|$5,132
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,268
|$3,815
|$5,026
|$3,714
|$4,495
|$23,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accent Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$997
|$537
|$2,228
|$481
|$1,788
|$6,031
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$633
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$858
|Financing
|$588
|$471
|$349
|$219
|$79
|$1,707
|Depreciation
|$3,357
|$1,052
|$926
|$821
|$737
|$6,892
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,419
|$5,124
|$6,750
|$4,988
|$6,038
|$31,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accent Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$5,646
|Maintenance
|$1,026
|$553
|$2,293
|$495
|$1,840
|$6,207
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$651
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$883
|Financing
|$605
|$485
|$360
|$226
|$82
|$1,757
|Depreciation
|$3,455
|$1,083
|$953
|$845
|$759
|$7,094
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,664
|$5,273
|$6,947
|$5,134
|$6,214
|$32,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accent Hatchback GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$5,526
|Maintenance
|$1,005
|$541
|$2,244
|$484
|$1,801
|$6,075
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$638
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$864
|Financing
|$592
|$475
|$352
|$221
|$80
|$1,719
|Depreciation
|$3,381
|$1,060
|$933
|$827
|$742
|$6,943
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,480
|$5,161
|$6,799
|$5,025
|$6,082
|$31,547
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accent Sedan GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$728
|$392
|$1,626
|$351
|$1,305
|$4,402
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$462
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$626
|Financing
|$429
|$344
|$255
|$160
|$58
|$1,246
|Depreciation
|$2,450
|$768
|$676
|$599
|$538
|$5,031
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,145
|$3,740
|$4,927
|$3,641
|$4,407
|$22,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Accent Sedan GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$4,164
|Maintenance
|$757
|$408
|$1,691
|$365
|$1,357
|$4,578
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$480
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$651
|Financing
|$446
|$358
|$265
|$166
|$60
|$1,296
|Depreciation
|$2,548
|$799
|$703
|$623
|$560
|$5,232
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,391
|$3,890
|$5,124
|$3,787
|$4,583
|$23,774
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

