Used 1998 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good 2nd car indycolts , 03/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my wife 2 years ago. I've had nothing but good luck with this auto. The car averages over 28 mpg in town, the only complant I have is that I didnt buy one for her earler. Thanks, Ed Report Abuse

NEVER AGAIN April , 01/19/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is not worth the gas you put into it. At 70,000 miles, it totally fell apart. It would have cost more to fix it than what it was worth. The axles needed to be replaced. The engine block cracked. The exterior door handles broke off of it. I mean, really, the door handles?! The list goes on, but I dont have enough characters to tell about each one. When it was working, it could barely go up the freeway ramp. It didn't like going above 50 mph. All around a piece of junk! Report Abuse

Decent little car redfraggle , 06/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I had this car for 3 and a half years and overall had a good experience with it. It did have some annoying quirks (like the check engine light going on all the time when I first got the car), but overall it was a good value. Between 60 and 70000 miles I did have to bring it into the shop a few times for some pricey repairs, but I got over it. I had the car until recently when I hit a deer, and surprisingly walked away from the accident without a scratch. This was a great little starter car. Report Abuse

great car steelmonkey , 12/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 1998 with less than 2000 miles on it. I am a construction worker and I have to travel a lot. It held up for the whole 4 years without a problem. It started every day without fail. It has sure seen a lot of construction sites that were not to favorable. Old faithful made it thru everything!! It gets 33 mpg without fail. I am very sad to have to part with it. It now has 85000 miles on it. The only reason I have to sell it is because I have outgrown the car. Too many tools now. The daughter is driving it now. Then it will go to my son to drive. Thanks Hyundai for a great little car. Report Abuse