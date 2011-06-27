Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Like Nothing Else Tulsa, OK , 04/04/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The new Hummer H2 SUT is truly like nothing else. It is an absolute pleasure to drive in and around town, and it is the most incredible, capable off road vehicle that there is. The interior is luxurious, and the seats are incredibly comfortable for long drives. It is quite simply my favorite vehicle that I have ever owned, which includes many other high end luxury SUV's. Report Abuse

Way Fun @ 15 mpg! People Love Hummers! lakewood , 02/05/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Only good things to say about the H2. An adventure just to drive - it really is like a big toy and its FUN! People really do love the Hummer, they say so all the time! (Prius pushers excluded but their not normal anyway !) We get 15 mpg hwy - have gotten as high as 18 mpg hwy / 12 city. (Hey, I could get 10 mpg with my VW ... if I floor it at every light!) Gee, wonder if editors will allow pro-Hummer reviews after publishing such a negative (and ridiculously slanted) opinion !?!?! Report Abuse