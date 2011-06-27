Used 2008 Honda S2000 CR Consumer Reviews

Tim Dunigan , 03/13/2017 CR 2dr Convertible w/AC, Audio (2.2L 4cyl 6M)

You must be of small stature. This is no vehicle for a person who is much taller than 6' and not very wide. The cockpit is small and somewhat cramped. The car has virtually no low end torque. Only when you hit around 5,500 RPM (VTEC engagement) does the vehicle scream. Great looking and extremely reliable, parts are Honda, therefore not as expensive as say my Audi. In the ten years that I have owned it, my only complaint (at first) was that the dealership would not change the oil until the idiot counter was < 15%. I understand why. The engine leaves the factory with special brake-in fluids added to the oil, and if changed before, the engine runs the chance of leaking. I waited until < 15% (~ 4,000 miles) and have never experienced any problems. As aforementioned, the car draws a crowd wherever she goes. This is a second car in my state of West Virginia. You cannot drive it in the snow, even the owner's manual tells you that. I drive an Audi Q3 Prestige most of the time, presently (winter) with studded snow tires. The S2000 I only drive on nice days. It is not a trailer queen, but she has never been in the rain. As the saying goes, "I love my Honda." It's been a year since I last wrote this review and my thoughts have not changed. The mold was broken when Honda stopped production of the S2K. As of today, no other roadster delivers such as much of a fun drive, exhilarating, for such a low price. I have the standard roadster and am pleased with it. The dash is still simplistic, as my Porche 914 was. Yes, it's loud and high revving, that's the fun of it. Road noise is terrible, but I do not use this as a daily driver. It is my FUN car. I bought this roadster new, still < 8k miles, and you couldn't give me enough to sell it. I recently read that a senior executive at Honda said that there was NO plan to bring back or redo the roadster. The reason: "There's no money in it." Thank you Honda!