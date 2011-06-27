Used 2000 Honda S2000 Consumer Reviews

Buy it for Speed, Own it for Life! bmoreys2k , 12/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful When the S2000 was launched I was fortunate enough to have been working at American Honda's headquarters in Torrance. Knowing that it was hand built along with the NSX in Japan is one thing but seeing first hand how the engineering of this vehicle delivered the highest horsepower per liter of any production vehicle at the time was just as astonishing. I have owned this AP1 for years and have enjoyed every minute of it. The AP1 S2000 have a 9K rev limiter and handle with precision. Buy it for speed, own it for life. Report Abuse

Stupid me ... I almost bought a Mustang! Happy S2000 Owner , 05/10/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is phenomenal . It is the most fun to drive car that I have ever driven. It does everything well, it's fast, well balanced, corners like it's on rails, blah, blah, blah and it is affordable and reliable. A combination which is unbeatable. Report Abuse

A Humming Bird with Wheels Robbie C , 02/20/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The car is great. It's fast. It's simple. It's reliable. The more I drive it, the more I appreciate it, and the more I admire Honda for building such well thought-out products. A well cared for used S2000 is a great car. Report Abuse

9REVS Justin , 02/21/2006 1 of 3 people found this review helpful The Honda S2000 is everything in one package; affordable, stylish, and a hell of a lot fun to drive. Report Abuse