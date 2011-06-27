Used 2000 Honda Prelude Type SH Consumer Reviews

LUDES RULE gatorfan69 , 10/07/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just upgraded from 97 auto to 00 SH model. Base model is nice, but SH is a must for true performance. The SH offers dramatically improved handling and whips corners as fast as the driver can handle. The car has ample power, but anything could use more power. Add some bolt ons for a few more horses. Love the styling (the headlights grow on you), but interior is a bit bland, and can be unconfortabe for a taller person. Good gas mileage unless you push into Vtec on every gear. Could use a 6th gear for better hwy mileage. I have some worry about my clutch already making noise at 44k mi. But I bought it at 40k, and I don't know how it was treated. Report Abuse

Outstanding Performer fast gramps , 12/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have used my Prelude SH as a long distance commuter (250+ miles one way) over mountain passes. It corners incredibly and is incredible on ice and snow. Seats are very comfortable even for a 56 year old frustrated wantabe sports car racer. I get an honest 30 mpg in the summer and it drops to 26 mpg in the winter (oxygenated gas in our area). The only draw back for someone my age is that it is low to the ground and getting hard for me to get into and out of--but that is why it handles sooooo great! I really love the car. If it was a convertible it would be perfect. Honda was crazy to stop making Preludes. Report Abuse

A great sport coupe that needed more HP Sportscarguy , 05/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful No major difficulties-2yr serv. Conservative inside/out--more mature car. Engine very capable. ATTS system good. Stereo system good. Decent sports coupe practical (fold RR seat) + capable of blasting down road--enjoyable, fast ride. Report Abuse

BEST PERFORMANCE FOR YOUR BUCK bil , 08/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful most underrated car ever made excellent handling, braking. Why did they ever discontinue this car Report Abuse