Used 2000 Honda Prelude Type SH Consumer Reviews
LUDES RULE
Just upgraded from 97 auto to 00 SH model. Base model is nice, but SH is a must for true performance. The SH offers dramatically improved handling and whips corners as fast as the driver can handle. The car has ample power, but anything could use more power. Add some bolt ons for a few more horses. Love the styling (the headlights grow on you), but interior is a bit bland, and can be unconfortabe for a taller person. Good gas mileage unless you push into Vtec on every gear. Could use a 6th gear for better hwy mileage. I have some worry about my clutch already making noise at 44k mi. But I bought it at 40k, and I don't know how it was treated.
Outstanding Performer
I have used my Prelude SH as a long distance commuter (250+ miles one way) over mountain passes. It corners incredibly and is incredible on ice and snow. Seats are very comfortable even for a 56 year old frustrated wantabe sports car racer. I get an honest 30 mpg in the summer and it drops to 26 mpg in the winter (oxygenated gas in our area). The only draw back for someone my age is that it is low to the ground and getting hard for me to get into and out of--but that is why it handles sooooo great! I really love the car. If it was a convertible it would be perfect. Honda was crazy to stop making Preludes.
A great sport coupe that needed more HP
No major difficulties-2yr serv. Conservative inside/out--more mature car. Engine very capable. ATTS system good. Stereo system good. Decent sports coupe practical (fold RR seat) + capable of blasting down road--enjoyable, fast ride.
BEST PERFORMANCE FOR YOUR BUCK
most underrated car ever made excellent handling, braking. Why did they ever discontinue this car
Best Practical Sports Car Out There
If you want a practical sports car, look no further. Good fuel economy, enough room to fit four people if you absolutely have to (but recommended for two - and perhaps a baby seat in the back.) Amazing handling for a front wheel drive car (Car & Driver says it is the best handling car under $30,000 - and fourth best at any price.) My car has had zero defects, zero squeaks, zero rattles, and zero problems..
