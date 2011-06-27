Estimated values
1996 Honda Prelude S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,226
|$2,090
|$2,559
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,851
|$2,267
|Average
|$796
|$1,372
|$1,684
|Rough
|$509
|$894
|$1,100
Estimated values
1996 Honda Prelude Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,668
|$2,048
|Clean
|$852
|$1,477
|$1,815
|Average
|$626
|$1,095
|$1,348
|Rough
|$401
|$713
|$881
Estimated values
1996 Honda Prelude VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,337
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,254
|$2,069
|$2,512
|Average
|$922
|$1,534
|$1,865
|Rough
|$590
|$999
|$1,219