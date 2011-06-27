  1. Home
Used 1995 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

6 reviews
Strangely Underrated

Crawdaddy79, 07/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Strangers continually compliment me on my Civic or Accord, and I tell them it's a Prelude, and they get surprised. This car is 8 years old (it's a 95)this model has been around since '92, which makes it 10+ years of chance that you've had to know what it was. They are surprised to find out that it is faster than a formidably upgraded Civic (!) (even stock/non-VTEC Preludes). Preludes are not in production any longer because people have some sort of fascination with Civics that sound like weedwhackers. Mine has 120,000+ miles on it.. No mechanical problems as of yet, and no signs of future ones.

Prelude S

Cardinal, 12/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Awesome car. Only thing its lacking is speed. Would love to have V-tech or Si.

the best

chris harris, 09/01/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i have had nothing wrong with the car and it is the nices thing on the raid

If you find one, BUY IT!!!

Erik, 02/23/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 36,000 miles on it, and it was in near perfect condition. It now has 110,000 miles on it and runs almost as good as it did then. Outside of normal routine repairs or changes such as brakes, tires, oil changes, & tune-ups this car has never had any major repairs. I only just recently had to change a broken radiator, but if that's the worst of it, I'm happy. The body could be better because it has a tendency to rust in the rear quarter panel, but almost everything else about this car is perfect. I will never sell this car if I don't have to. I would rather spend the money to keep it forever. I only wish I could have found an SE model with a V-TEC and manual trans.

Strong after all

Oscar, 06/08/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After 80,000 miles since I bought still running strong, got 160K miles now and still faster than many cars out there .. even in 2006 still turning some heads and getting compliments ... not bad for a 12 y.o. car =) I bought ricer tailights painted red/white and looks great now, also the 94 accord rear lip, helps.

