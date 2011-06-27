Used 1995 Honda Passport Features & Specs

Most Popular EX 4dr SUV 4WD

EX 4dr SUV 4WD (Most Popular) LX 4dr SUV (1995.5) DX 4dr SUV EX 4dr SUV 4WD (1995.5) EX 4dr SUV (1995.5) DX 4dr SUV (1995.5) LX 4dr SUV 4WD LX 4dr SUV 4WD (1995.5) LX 4dr SUV