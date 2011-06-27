Used 1995 Honda Passport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG161618
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg15/18 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.328.5/394.2 mi.350.4/438.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l2.6 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5200 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.no38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.no42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.no38.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.no36.0 in.
Measurements
Height66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.5 in.108.7 in.
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Curb weight3545 lbs.no3545 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
no
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
