2020 Honda HR-V Consumer Reviews
HR-V feedback
Purchased the AWD HR-V EX a couple of years ago after having a CR-V for 10 years. Found it to be very roomy and plenty of power. Touch screen is big and easy to navigate. Very comfortable ride and would highly recommend it if you want a mini style CR-V.
2 words... magic seats
I LOVE the magic seats in the Honda HRV. It gives this small all wheel drive SUV more usable cargo space then even larger SUV’s. I can put he awesome seat bottoms up and let the dog sit on the floor or fold the seats glad and put her in a crate... but my dog isn’t going in a crate so being able to lay on the flat floor will be best for her. She will be fairly well protected in the case of having to break short or an accident, because their isn’t too much room but yet enough for her to be comfortable. Yes dog person and glad the car will work well for her. On top of that with all the options of the magic seats I should be able to haul just about anything from my daughters skis to furniture for college when the time comes. I just love this reasonably priced small SUV. Personally I don’t like real big cars, so this is perfect for me.
Solid Car - Great Value for the Money
Test drove HR-V and CR-V, both 2020 models. I couldn't verify the claims that the HR-V didn't accelerate well. It had plenty of "oomph" to safely enter freeways. Comfortable seats, nice set of options even on the base model. A surprising amount of legroom in the rear seats. Even when the driver and passenger had enough legroom, I with my 6ft 3in height was comfortable in the rear. I would recommend HR-V for anyone looking for something a bit smaller, higher MPG than CR-V. Because of 2 great experiences with CR-V’s, we opted to buy the CR-V —- that’s the only reason.
Love the AWD option!
Fuel goes LONG way with this awd model! Handles great in snow! The backseat folds down as well as up and rear seat can be split at same time so its a great asset for space! The downside, lacks moon/sun roof, flimsy body, has an active recall and not even a year old...also I do miss my 14yr old car when I plug a phone in to charger because it only charges while running but that is standard feature of all newer models I have been informed by the millennial hipsters in the suburbs.
Peppy agile super quiet- Love the HR-V
This car is easy to maneuver and it’s so quiet you don’t even know is running half the time. Compared to my Nissan rogue there is no comparison. I will never own a Nissan again basically because the transmission died within five years and Ison refused to replace it or repair it. I am very very satisfied with my Honda and I will be buying a Honda probably for the rest of my life. The interior is roomy, and there’s plenty of cargo space in the truck. Drives great. Can’t ask for anything more! Awesome vehicle that did not cost me an arm and a leg.
