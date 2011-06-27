2019 Honda HR-V SUV Consumer Reviews
First SUV I've owned and really love this one
I've owned mostly two seater sports cars my entire life but at my age--mid 60s--I needed something that could haul more stuff plus was physically easier to get in and out of. I traded in a 2015 Honda CR-Z hybrid and was prepared to have to spend a lot of time adjusting to the HR-V...turned out not to be the case. Despite the obvious difference in height and handling, the HR-V was actually fun to drive. Handling for a compact SUV was really nice, with very good road feel. I was amazed at how great the gas mileage is. My first freeway trip of about 100 miles round-trip averaging +/- 70mph, I easily got 40 mpg on the trip meter; the CR-Z was only slightly better. Stop and go is not as good but at around 23mpg it is still credible. Everything mentioned in the Edmunds review is pretty accurate: acceptable--not great--front seat comfort; fantastic versatility for cargo carrying; display menus not intuitive and split among different touch, button and menu deep options. Most loved features so far: auto lock and unlock will spoil you forever. I also think the cabin interior design and materials look fabulous for the price point on this. I originally looked at a Subaru Crosstrek and the interior looked like a middle school science project by comparison in addition to it having all the driving charm of a half-track...I hated it. All in all, I am falling in love with this HR-V and can't imagine being much happier with anything else out there. Although I am leasing it for peanuts after my trade-in was applied, if it holds up well I don't know why I wouldn't just pay off the residual and own it at the end of my lease. I warmly recommend you checking out the Honda HR-V. I think you are in for a very pleasant surprise.
Practically Perfect in Every way.
My 2016 Accord Coupe EXL-Navi lease was up, so I decided to get this vehicle. I test drove it in the snow and was impressed by its reliability, something I didn't have in my Accord. Obviously, the accord was more luxurious and had more features. However, it was not AWD and too low to the ground. The HRV is more versatile. Now, I can haul stuff around and have plenty of space to fit a large TV, furniture, etc. specially for my trips to Ikea. Something I couldn't do in my Accord. I love the magic seats feature. At first, I was not impressed with the storage features in the HRV (no eyeglasses holder, no security key in the glove compartment, and not much space for all the stuff I had in my Accord. However, after decluttering I realized the extra space is not needed as I was just leaving stuff in the Accord as a habit. This is not the fastest car, however, is fast enough for any driver who wants a fuel efficient car. I've read a lot of reviews and critics about the horse power. After test driving the car, I appreciate it more than the Accord, which felt heavy and still took time to get from 0-60mph even with more horse power. To finish, I liked my HRV so much that I bought it instead of leasing it. I am looking forward to enjoying it for years to come.
Road trip friendly
Because I enjoy traveling often, a vehicle being road trip friendly was at the top of my list when I was searching for a new vehicle. I was considering a lot of different SUVs until I stumbled upon the Honda HR-V. I took it for a test drive and I fell in love instantly. I absolutely love my new Honda HR-V. I traded in my old 2006 Jeep Wrangler Sport for the HR-V and don't regret it for a second. This vehicle is GREAT on gas compared to the Jeep and is an excellent commuter vehicle. I've already taken my HR-V on two road trips and she drives like a dream. The seats are comfortable, I love the extra USB port so I can charge more than one thing, I love the Apple CarPlay (and it connects automatically whenever I turn the car on), and there's loads of space! This is an excellent starter SUV; you get all the room without the bulk! If you're considering buying an SUV for the first time, I highly recommend the Honda HR-V.
I friggin LOVE this car
If you are looking for the Perfect small suv I found it for you! This car is perfect in everway! Sporty and fun on the outside ..no mom SUV here ! Drives like a dream, loaded with technology and turns on a dime. I have the awd and it held the road like glue in upstate ny snow storms! The back seat leg and head room is incredible! My son is 6’3 and was more than comfortable back there. Apple car play is flawless and did I mention the technology in this car is insane ! You don’t have to lock it , steer it or brake ( just kidding but helps you with all those things) the gas mileage so far has been good. The only thing “bad” I can say is that in the ex model it does not have a power front seat or LED headlights ..kinda strange but I’m good with it ! The speakers are yuck but just will replace. I drove every car in this class except the Toyota because it had no sunroof. I am SO glad I bought this car ..zero buyers remorse and such a great buy. You can not go wrong with this car or Honda !
Let's be HRV positive!
If you're planning to purchase the HRV I must mention that the leg room for anyone taller than six feet (like my husband) is better than the fit, yet I believe it's because the car sits up higher(added bonus for those with carseats or authoritis). The driver seat adjusts up or down, so I can crank the seat up and sit back a little further from the steering wheel (which is fabulous). Next, I love the HRV sport because of its all black interior. Compared to Toyota's interior , the HRV cloth is less likely to leave water stains( I have dumped 3 liters of water on the seat with no issues). The seats are uncomfortable on 2 hours or longer trips because they feel harder and less supportive than that of a fit or even a 2016 Nissan frontier(yet we are grateful for more leg room). If you like the back up camera, prepare to clean it often. This camera is in a poor location compared to my 2015 Honda fit or my 2016 Nissan frontier, though it is an added bonus when I can see out of it. I love the way the car drives, but there is some rattling... I have read that's normal for the HRVs. Next, passengers love the rear seat room. I wish there were USB ports in the rear, but nonetheless we will manage. The windshield wipers in the front and rear are fabulous! It is one thing I loved about my fit too. Let's talk about getting into the rear deck lid... you must have the key fob in hand, car off, and be standing in the back to push a button to open the rear deck lid... shopping trips were more fun with my 2015 honda fit... but the storage in the HRV is awesome with the possibility of laying the rear seats down for extended space( I can fit a large metal dog crate in the back and have room for luggage). Overall, the HRV is like the fit, with worse gas mileage, more leg and head room, and better locations for the cool cupholders, but the AWD is an added bonus. The HRV is great for those seeking an AWD,and average gas mileage. I average 28-30 mpg driving 40 miles to work ,one way , over mountains and around curves, so it does fairly well, especially with its' handling. Buy the car because of the positives, it equals out. I love it and I plan to keep it as long as my 2003 honda civic that has well over 300,000 miles. I'm a faithful Honda owner and will continue owning one for my daily driver.
