  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Fit
  4. Used 2009 Honda Fit
  5. Used 2009 Honda Fit Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Honda Fit Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Fit
5(81%)4(16%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
258 reviews
Write a review
See all Fits for sale
List Price Range
$3,300 - $11,998
Used Fit for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...52

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

>200K miles

SK, 06/29/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
38 of 40 people found this review helpful

It goes and goes. >200000 miles and nary a problem. Front R axle broke at 201K (without warning, a little disturbing), but otherwise looks (from the outside) and drives like new. Original clutch, shifts without problems. Carpet interior is thin and wears quickly but new floor carpet mats made me feel like it was a new car. Not much "tech" but a cellphone with an auxillary jack is better than most car company proprietary tech. Engine could easily go another 100K miles. Can't keep up with Mercedes AMG but drives like a go-cart in traffic. INterior space is incredible and seat folding system is brilliant. Everyone should have to buy this car-no reason to own any other. Update: Still going strong 220k. A right frontal axle failed about 200k. AC compressor, fan replaced about 205k. I think the drive train could easily make 300k. Update: 235K miles, no issues whatsoever. Original clutch, drive train. Essentially no body rust. The only thing that's "worn out" is the carpet on the floor. One of the great, and under appreciated joys of driving is driving a small, compact, manual car thru traffic. Working the gears, and zipping past all the BMWs , MBs, Audis. Great fun!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Does everything I ask with no problems

ahull1, 03/18/2014
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought my 09 Fit Sport MT new and have put +110k miles on with no repairs beyond preventative maintenance. The car has delivered on all the reasons that I purchased it for: very low cost of ownership, fun to drive, TONS of cargo space (with rear seats flat), and great mileage (38-40mpg). The car has handled west MI winters well, even before I purchased snow tires. Build quality has been good, although some plastic interior panels are beginning to get loose. I recommend switching from the stock tires as soon as they wear out. Overall, no complaints. The car has been a champ, and I expect it will continue to well past 200k.

Report Abuse

Good experiment

spudo, 08/08/2013
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I purchased the 2009 Fit Sport in 2011 with 44k miles on it. We were coming out of the recession, so I thought I would try a fuel efficient small car for my job, which is a lot of highway driving. A couple thoughts: The MPG meter exaggerated the gas mileage a bit. the meter read 36.6 over 10,000 miles, the calculator said 32.35 for the same time period. I had a black exterior and interior. The combination of the big black dash along with all the glass allowed a lot of heat in the car. The air conditioning is set to cycle the compressor on and off during driving to save fuel, made it very hard to keep cool on hot days. Added an official Honda center console, very much worth the money.

Report Abuse

It Fits

tim jinks, 06/23/2016
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Great mileage, solid and reliable, comfortable for a small car .I can carry almost anything I need,-bike, dogs. Lumber in the back.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best small car!

Fitlover, 10/14/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Previously, I owned a Nissan sentra with which I was very happy for 20 yrs. (yes!). Finally decided it was time for a new car. Researched well. Drove the versa, yaris and fit. Loved the fit. Handled like a sports car and was very comfortable with many safety features not standard on the others. Interior is very thoughtfully designed, with many little 'holders' for various things.

Report Abuse
12345...52
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Fits for sale

Related Used 2009 Honda Fit Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles