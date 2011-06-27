Used 2013 Honda Crosstour Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Surprising Choice! hrdrive , 05/08/2014 33 of 33 people found this review helpful My husband and I wanted to upgrade to a larger, safer, 4-door vehicle. We looked at smaller SUVs and station wagons. In fact, we almost bought the Subaru Outback 3.6R, however the gas mileage was not impressive at all. Our FJ Cruiser gets better gas mileage than that. And the quality was...ok. We happened to pass by a Honda dealership and seen the Crosstour out front. I had to test it out and to my surprise, it was everything we wanted and more. What a comfortably smooth ride! I have been averaging 23-27 mpg, depending on traffic. The interior is incredibly comfortable and the looks of Crosstour is very sleek. I feel like I am driving a very expensive, luxury car. Report Abuse

Great Car, Great Price jjcaddy , 11/27/2013 189 of 210 people found this review helpful How could a guy who's used to Cadillacs and Corvettes end up with a Honda Crosstour? Believe me, I've heard this more than once from friends and Family. I'm actually a little surprised myself. But the plain truth is this... Cadillacs just aren't Cadillacs anymore and Corvettes are priced higher than my first house... And I'm not THAT old. I went looking for a new car for <$30K. What I found, after going from dealer to dealer, was this... They all looked alike... Ford, Chevy, Toyota... It didn't matter... They all ran together in my head like a myriad of counting sheep. Then it happened... Driving north on I-75 one Saturday afternoon... I'm clipping along at a speed slightly higher than the

The Crosstour 2015 jetn1 , 10/14/2014 EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It took me awhile to wrap my head around the fact that Honda is putting out a better product than Audi & BMW. Honda seems to have overbuilt the Crosstour to ensure it would attract the attention that it is getting. No flaws. A shame Honda stopped making them. They will become collector cars with a certain group. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love My Honda Crosstour pnpretired , 11/01/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I decided to downsize after driving SUV's for many years. The hatchback makes for an easier transition. I owned a Honda Accord Coupe many years ago, but did not like the new style. I am so glad I found the Crosstour. This car looks great, sporty but still a four door. I am shocked at the reviews criticizing the look. I looked at the Lexus and the Infiniti, but didn't really want to purchase high octane fuel. I don't drive my personal vehicle to work. It's so fun to drive, I can't wait for the weekend so I can get in my Crosstour and go! I love that there are not very many of them on the road right now. I absolutely love this car.