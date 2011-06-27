Used 2014 Honda CR-Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-Z Hatchback
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,122*
Total Cash Price
$14,740
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,293*
Total Cash Price
$11,606
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,122*
Total Cash Price
$14,740
EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,822*
Total Cash Price
$12,767
EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,305*
Total Cash Price
$12,070
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,663*
Total Cash Price
$16,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-Z Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$203
|$2,286
|$603
|$1,487
|$5,763
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$827
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,035
|Financing
|$792
|$638
|$472
|$295
|$107
|$2,304
|Depreciation
|$3,813
|$1,370
|$1,207
|$1,069
|$960
|$8,419
|Fuel
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,789
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,200
|$4,994
|$6,919
|$5,108
|$5,902
|$32,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-Z Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$932
|$160
|$1,800
|$475
|$1,171
|$4,538
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$651
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$815
|Financing
|$624
|$502
|$372
|$232
|$84
|$1,814
|Depreciation
|$3,002
|$1,079
|$950
|$842
|$756
|$6,629
|Fuel
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$4,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,244
|$3,932
|$5,448
|$4,022
|$4,647
|$25,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$203
|$2,286
|$603
|$1,487
|$5,763
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$827
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,035
|Financing
|$792
|$638
|$472
|$295
|$107
|$2,304
|Depreciation
|$3,813
|$1,370
|$1,207
|$1,069
|$960
|$8,419
|Fuel
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,789
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,200
|$4,994
|$6,919
|$5,108
|$5,902
|$32,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$854
|$879
|$905
|$933
|$4,399
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$176
|$1,980
|$523
|$1,288
|$4,992
|Repairs
|$465
|$539
|$633
|$738
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$716
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$897
|Financing
|$686
|$552
|$409
|$255
|$92
|$1,995
|Depreciation
|$3,302
|$1,187
|$1,045
|$926
|$832
|$7,292
|Fuel
|$945
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,968
|$4,325
|$5,993
|$4,424
|$5,112
|$27,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$969
|$166
|$1,872
|$494
|$1,218
|$4,720
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$677
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$848
|Financing
|$649
|$522
|$387
|$241
|$87
|$1,887
|Depreciation
|$3,122
|$1,122
|$988
|$876
|$786
|$6,894
|Fuel
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,534
|$4,089
|$5,666
|$4,183
|$4,833
|$26,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-Z Hatchback EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$1,314
|$226
|$2,538
|$670
|$1,651
|$6,399
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$918
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,149
|Financing
|$880
|$708
|$525
|$327
|$118
|$2,558
|Depreciation
|$4,233
|$1,521
|$1,340
|$1,187
|$1,066
|$9,347
|Fuel
|$1,211
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,214
|$5,544
|$7,682
|$5,671
|$6,552
|$35,663
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda CR-Z in Virginia is:not available
