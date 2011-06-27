2019 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews
Great...if it starts
I have a 2 week old 2019 Honda CRV Touring. The battery was dead after 4 days being parked. Dealer says to expect this since the multiple computers use the battery during engine shut down. The battery was tested and CCA is well above rating. Also told TSB 17-032 which addressed 2017 CRV similar issues, does not apply. They did suggest installing a battery disconnect switch, battery tender, or getting a jumper pack. These are totally unacceptable solutions for a 2 week old vehicle that appears to have a design fault. Waiting for Honda Corporate response and it the meantime I am considering returning this 4 wheel 4 door box of computers and go looking for something I can drive when I need it. Technology...EEch!
Poor support
Purchased a new 2019 Honda CR-V Ex in January 2019, Shortly after purchasing the Vehicle battery was dead, dealership replaced the battery, after the vehicle sitts for 2 days battery dead again, I called the dealership to report the problem, said it may be a mouse chewed a wire in two, as after calling Honda road side assistance several times I go online and did some research, this is a common problem with the CRV, I called the dealership service MGR, stated he just found out, But Honda would have a upgrade by March 23, State he would pull my file to be placed on a waiting list for repair, I ended up calling American Honda, explained the problem, Stated dealership never reported it, And no there is no quick fix in the works, Asked how I resolve the problem, Don't know, when will it be resolved, don't know, So I bought a almost 30,000 vehicle, no one wants to take responsibility, nor how and when it will be resolved, At 12,000 battery trouble again, Honda replaced the battery for the second time, Spoke with American Honda case worker after she said she was working on a buy back, After stringing us along for 11 month, I phoned her and she said Honda was not going to do a anything for us. I still see numerous post with people having the same issue, Would I buy a Honda Again NO.
Research before you take the Leap!
On 2-14-19 we purchased a 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L with 10 miles on odometer. It has 94 miles on it as of today 3-31-19. During the past 40 days we have had: * Dead Battery 6 x’s + * Jumpstarts 5 x’s + (AAA, HRA or Dealer) * Tows 1 x (HRA) * 15/40 Days at Dealership There is a parasitic leak on battery due to Emissions Scan/Test that runs after the car stops. There is a Recall in Canada but not in the US yet. Some buyers in US have been able to get the software update already but are now experiencing even worse problems. They are assuming it was due to update. There are many new CR-V buyers having this same problem. There are 131 Posts, on just one forum thread alone, regarding this issue. There are several Internet Forums where this is a heavy topic. Please do your research before purchasing. Even seasoned Honda owners are extremely angry and frustrated right now. On April 1, 2019, we were notified by our Dealer, that they have received the software update for our continuing dead battery issue. Not sure if this is considered a Service Bulletin or not. We are to call and schedule an install appointment. We are trying to decide whether to update or not considering the very negative experiences of some other buyers who have. Currently, the update has mixed reviews with more “nays” than “yeas” on the Forum we are part of.
beware of the collision avoidance system
Overall a good car but my wife was driving it and the auto collision detector activated and brought the car to a halt with no cars on the road. Error came up said there was a problem with the anti-collision system. Scary. If she were on the highway and this happened with a semi behind her, I could only imagine what could've happened. We have owned this 2019 for four months. After it gets repaired, I'm getting something else- I can't trust this anymore.
Glitchy
The car is comfortable to drive. Gas mileage is great, handles good, and don’t have any complaints with the CVT transmission. It’s a fun and comfortable car to drive. My concern with this car is with the electronics. The infotainment system is glitchy. Sometimes it turns off by itself and CarPlay won’t start. (Restarting the phone doesn’t fix it, restarting the car does so I know the issue is with the car). The “walk away” lock feature works 80% of the time. A couple of “radar obstructed” messages on sunny, clear days. While these are annoying, I can’t help but think one day the glitches are going to hit something more substantial, like the collision mitigation braking, or lane keeping assist system. While it’s a capable and enjoyable car to drive, the glitches make it hard to fully trust the car. I expect more In todays cars.
