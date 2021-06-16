  1. Home
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

MSRP range: $22,900 - $29,400
3.9 out of 5 stars(15)
2022 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
8.1/10 Expert Rating
+22
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda Civic
MSRP $23,915
Edmunds suggests you pay $24,315
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 4 Trims
2022 Honda Civic Review

Mark Takahashi
  • Strong overall performance for the class
  • Better-than-average fuel economy and cargo space
  • Good amount of easy-to-use tech features
  • Attractive design inside and out
  • Noticeable amount of road noise on the highway
  • Lack of front-seat lumbar support
  • Occasional false alarms from safety features can be distracting
  • The Honda Civic is all-new for 2022
  • Kicks off the 11th Civic generation
The Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They're based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.
Rated for you by America’s best test team
The Honda Civic boasts praiseworthy performance, high fuel economy, excellent passenger space and a refined design. There are a few minor drawbacks, such as elevated road noise on the highway, but overall the Civic is a great pick for a small sedan.
We tested a Civic Touring sedan, which has the turbocharged engine. At our test track it accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. This is a little quicker than average for the small sedan class. It feels a little lazy off the line, but power grows steadily and quickly so you never feel the need to floor it like you would with the base 2.0-liter engine. The Civic's continuously variable automatic transmission is tuned well to deliver smooth power and quick responsiveness when you need a burst of speed.

Around turns, the Civic is stable and sporty, instilling confidence and providing some entertainment behind the wheel. The tires make a lot of noise but they maintain a surprising amount of grip on the road, which also aids in above-average braking performance. Ultimately this Civic is easy and effortless to drive, which is precisely what we'd want from an affordable sedan.
The Civic's suspension does a pretty good job of smoothing out bumps in the road. It doesn't ride as comfortably as some other small cars, but given the car's sporty handling we think it's an acceptable trade-off. The front seats are supportive, and the leather upholstery breathes well to help keep you cool on hot days. But note that the seats lack adjustable lumbar support, which could be an issue for people with sensitive lower backs.

The climate control layout is a clear improvement over the previous generation's setup, with great vent coverage for the cabin. Road noise is noticeable at any speed and can be rather intrusive on coarse surfaces. Wind noise is thankfully more subdued, and the rest of the interior feels solidly constructed and free of vibration.
The cabin has an attractive design. All controls are within easy reach and intuitive to use. It's also roomy — the front can comfortably seat taller and shorter passengers equally well, and the rear seats will accommodate average-size adults with no problem. Rear legroom is abundant and headroom is adequate.

Outward visibility is aided by narrow front roof pillars and sideview mirrors that are mounted on the doors, freeing up your view out front. The back window is a bit short, but the multi-angle rearview camera helps you spot anything that might be behind you when backing out of a parking spot.
The Civic's touchscreen infotainment system is located high on the dash to help you keep your eyes on the road. It has intuitive on-screen menus and responds quickly to your inputs.

The graphics for the optional integrated navigation system look a little dated, but the map functions just fine. Our Touring trim had the larger 9-inch screen, while lower trims get a smaller 7-inch version. Most users will probably opt to use the standard Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone projection anyway. In the Touring trim, these systems can connect to your phone wirelessly. You can use a USB cable if you'd prefer, and we found it provided quicker connection speeds.

Honda's new camera-based advanced driving aids work well for the most part. We did experience some false alarms for frontal collision and the lane keeping assist got confused by faded lane markings, but these occurrences were infrequent. The adaptive cruise control sometimes brakes a little late, but otherwise does an admirable job of reducing the burden of driving in stop-and-go traffic.
The Civic sedan's trunk can hold up to 14.8 cubic feet of cargo, which is on the larger side for the class. The space is usable thanks to minimal intrusion from the Civic's wheelwells and trunk hinges. You can fold down the rear seats to provide more cargo space, though the pass-through opening between the trunk and rear seat isn't very big.

One thing we really liked about the previous Civic was that it had lots of clever interior storage. Honda implemented more traditional storage spots for this new Civic, which is a small step back in our opinion. Still, the center armrest bin can hold a good amount, the cupholders are large, and a rubberized charging pad in front can help keep your phone from sliding around as it's charging.

If you've got little kids, the Civic offers three top anchor spots for front-facing child safety seats, and the main lower LATCH anchor points are easy to access. Larger rear-facing infant carriers will likely compromise front passenger space a little, but this is true for most cars in this segment.
The EPA estimates the Civic Touring (which has the turbocharged engine) will get 34 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The EX is even better at 36 mpg combined. Either way, the Civic bests its most direct competitors by about 3 to 4 mpg. We managed to achieve 33.4 mpg from our Civic Touring test car on our mixed-driving evaluation route. This isn't quite as high as we might have hoped given the EPA's numbers, but it's still an impressive showing.
The Honda Civic may cost a bit more than the Kia Forte and Toyota Corolla, but it justifies the added cost with better performance, laudable fuel economy, a few more features and a significantly nicer interior. It has the kind of refinement that we would have expected from the more expensive Honda Accord. We recommend stepping up to at least the EX trim since it comes with the more powerful and efficient turbocharged engine.

Honda's warranty remains fairly unremarkable compared to what other manufacturers offer. But the company builds a good product that generally holds its value well.
This little Honda packs a surprising amount of performance. This is especially true of the sporty handling that lets more spirited drivers actually have some fun. Usually, these abilities are reserved for the more performance-focused models like the Civic Si and Type R.

This Civic replaces its predecessor's busy design with a simpler and more elegant style. It eliminates a lot of the clutter and fake vents for a more mature interpretation yet still leaves room for more exciting treatments for the forthcoming sporty Civic models.

The Honda Civic has a reputation built on 50 years of affordability, efficiency and durability, and the 2022 redesign looks to keep that tradition going strong. This 11th-generation Civic gets a thorough makeover inside and out. Some may say the new Civic's more conventional design is boring compared to the previous model's flamboyance, but we contend it's cleaner and more refined. We're also expecting the forthcoming Civic hatchback and sporty Si and Type R models to spice up the appearance.

There's little new under the hood, where you'll still find a base four-cylinder engine or a turbocharged version that provides quicker acceleration. As for technology features, Honda is often slower than other automakers to incorporate exotic features into its more budget-friendly cars. However, this Civic does have a few new items. The top-trim Touring receives the most notable upgrades, with a wireless charging pad, a digital instrument panel, and a 9-inch touchscreen with additional wireless functionality for CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

We're impressed with the 2022 Honda Civic sedan. While you might want to take a look at the refined Mazda 3, feature-packed Kia Forte or stylish new Hyundai Elantra, the Civic earns its rank as our No. 1 small sedan thanks to its fun-to-drive nature, roominess and high fuel efficiency. Check out our Expert Rating below to get our full evaluation of the Civic's performance, roominess and more.

Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?

We suggest getting the EX trim. Compared to the LX and Sport, the EX gets you the more powerful and efficient engine plus some appealing extras such as heated front seats, an extra USB port and a blind-spot monitor.

Honda Civic models

The 2022 Honda Civic will initially come out as a small sedan, with a hatchback to follow later in the model year. The sedan has four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX and Touring. Each trim progressively adds more standard features. The EX and Touring also have a more powerful engine. Feature highlights include:

LX
This base trim starts you off with:

  • 158-horsepower four-cylinder engine
  • Continuously variable automatic transmission
  • 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers
  • LED headlights
  • Automatic climate control
  • Push-button ignition
  • 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Partial digital instrument panel
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

Every Civic also comes with these advanced driver aids:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the Civic back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Civic and the vehicle in front)
  • Traffic sign reader
  • Automatic high beams
  • Driver attention monitor (issues an alert if sensors determine you are becoming fatigued)

Sport
Adds some racy styling flourishes as well as:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Remote ignition via the key fob
  • Proximity keyless entry
  • Selectable Sport drive mode
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter
  • Eight-speaker audio system

EX
Has more power and several added convenience features that include:

  • 180-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Heated mirrors
  • Sunroof
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated front seats
  • Rear center armrest with cupholders
  • Additional USB charge port
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)

Touring
Tops the Civic lineup with:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic wipers
  • Foglights
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Leather upholstery
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • 9-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Wireless device charging pad
  • 12-speaker Bose premium audio system
  • Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your path while you're in reverse)
  • Low-speed automatic braking (automatically applies the brakes to avoid a collision when traveling between 1 and 6 mph)
Watch Review
Best Minivan Comparison: Kia Carnival vs. Toyota Sienna vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Chrysler Pacifica
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2022 Honda Civic
LX, Sport, EX and Touring
3 Offers Near 20147
MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $995 destination charge and accessories. Dealer prices may vary. MSRP does not include $395 charge for premium colors.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2022 Honda Civic.

Average user rating: 3.9 stars
15 total reviews

5 star reviews: 54%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 13%

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2022 Honda Civic videos

    [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: This is the all-new 2022 Civic, a car built on a reputation of 50 years of affordability, efficiency, and durability. On top of that, its predecessor received praise for its sporty handling, spacious interior, and comfortable ride. Those are some big shoes to fill. And it begs the question, is this as good as the previous generation Civic. Yes. Yes, it is. It's also better than the Kia Forte, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3, and Toyota Corolla. But before I get into why, do me a favor and hit Like and Subscribe below and head over to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a cash offer on your vehicle. The 2022 Civic is on sale right now, like right now. This video is going live the same day the new Civic show up in dealerships. There are four trim levels to choose from, starting with the base LX for around $22,000. It gets 158 horsepower, 2-liter, 4-cylinder engine. And that's right in line with other entry level sedans in this class. It's paired with a continuously variable transmission that drives a lot like your typical automatic. It's the same engine as the previous generation, but the CVT has been updated to improve response. You get all of the typical standard advanced safety features as part of the Honda Sensing Suite, as well as adaptive cruise control and a partial digital instrument panel. Next up is the Honda Civic Sport for another $1,400. Upgrades include 18-inch alloy wheels, black styling cues, keyless entry, paddle shifters, and a better audio system. We suggest stepping up to at least the EX trim, which starts just under $26,000. That's because you get the more powerful 1.5-liter turbo charged engine that's good for 180 horsepower. It's also a carryover from the previous generation, but it gets a slight 6-horsepower bump, it also gets slightly better fuel economy than the base engine by about one or two MPG depending on trim. Besides the better engine, the EX also get you a sunroof, blind spot monitor, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, and split folding rear seats. What we have here, however, is the top line Touring Model that starts right around $29,000. It also gets the turbo engine, additional safety features, leather, and a Bose Premium Audio System. You also get wireless phone integration, which means you don't have to deal with USB cables. These sedans will be the first Civics in the new generation. The hatchback will return later in the year. And we should expect an Si and high-performance Type R to follow in the coming years. So how does the Civic stack up against the competition? Well, compared to the top trends of its closest rivals, it is more expensive-- $3,500 more than a fully loaded Kia Forte and $200 more than the top of the line Toyota Corolla. It is worth noting, though, that you get a few more features with the Honda than the Kia. As far as power goes, the Civic Touring makes a little more than the Hyundai Elantra, but a little less than the Mazda 3 and Kia Forte. There's been a lot of debate over the styling of this new Civic with a lot of complaints saying it looks boring. And I can understand that sentiment. But I don't think that's such a bad thing either. The last Civic had a lot going on design-wise, and I wasn't a fan of the busier grill and numerous fake vents. To me, it was a little overdesigned. This new Civic, it's not nearly as angular or sporty, but I like its cleaner lines. I even see a hint of the old second generation Honda Accord from the 1980s in these headlights and grill. Up front, the design has been simplified for a more mature appearance. On the profile view, it looks like the hood has been lengthened. That's because these roof pillars have been pulled back a few inches. There's also a nice sharp crease that runs from nose to tail that helps to break up some of the heaviness that might otherwise result. There's also a more pronounced deck lid back here for that traditional sedan profile. It also has much more conventional taillights. Overall, this new Civic may not be as exciting, but I like it for it's cleaner and more refined design. Just like your mom used to say, looks aren't everything. So let's go for a drive. [MUSIC PLAYING] Acceleration is somewhat anemic at first, but power builds quickly enough where you feel like you don't have to floor it to get up to speed. At the Edmunds test track, this Civic with the turbo engine took 7.9 seconds to get to 60 miles an hour. That's almost a full second slower than the last Civic turbo that we tested. Now this Civic is 160 pounds heavier and maybe that's contributing to it. But even still, it's quicker than most other sedans in this class. Coming to a stop from 60 required 120 feet, which is a few feet shorter than average. And the Civic felt composed under those panicked braking situations. And that translates to more confidence when you do have to really grab onto those brakes. The brake pedal is a little soft, but it feels appropriate for this kind of car. Like the last generation Civic, this new one earns points for its sporty handling. Sure, the tires may howl loudly as you knife through turns, but it still takes turns sharper than most other sedans in this class, except for maybe the Mazda 3. That sporty handling does make the ride a little bit stiffer, though. I can feel every rut and bump in the road, but at least the initial impacts are smoothed over well. It's on the busy side. And like a talkative passenger, it's fine for a while. But after several hours, it starts to wear you down. Oh, yeah, so I just recently got into cross-fit. It's a life changer. You would love it. Hyatt Regency-- have you ever stayed there? Oh, cruise ships. Construction on our left-- slow down. Another less significant source of fatigue is the amount of road noise. Even on city streets, it's noticeable. And on highways, it can be downright intrusive, especially when you're on coarser surfaces. As far as outward visibility goes, this Civic deserve some praise. This roof pillar here has been moved back a few inches and thinned out, giving you a much better view through left turns. The rear view is a little bit narrow, but the rear view camera takes any guesswork when you're backing into a spot. In previous Edmunds evaluations, we've deducted points for Honda's overly sensitive driver assistance. And the same can be said about this Civic, but not to the same degree. False alarms still occur, but they're just not nearly as frequent. The lane-keep assist can get confused when the lane markings get faded and it'll start drifting out of lanes forcing you to fight with wheel just a little bit. The adaptive cruise control does a really good job of maintaining the gap between you and the car in front. It's also really good at maintaining the speed on steep downhills. The problem I saw with that, though, is using the brakes rather than selecting a lower gear ratio in the transmission. That leaves you up to possibly overheating the brakes on really long and steep grades. But I just kept this paddle shifter down a few times and solved that problem. Overall, I'm really pleased with the way the Civic drives. Except for acceleration, it's as good or better than its predecessor. There's more to go over with the interior though, so let's head back and get into the details. Like the exterior, the interior takes a cleaner and simpler approach to design. I like the wide, horizontal dash, the honeycomb grill, and the easy-to-use climate controls. The infotainment screen is right in the driver's sight line to reduce distraction. And in this top trim, you get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that are wireless. It's great because it gives you that familiar interface you're so used to on your phone. I did notice some rather slow responses to commands, though, when you're running it wirelessly. But when you're corded, it's totally fine. Front seats are well-shaped and cushioned for long distance comfort. And even one of our editors, who's six foot four, said he had plenty of space. The lack of lumbar support might be an issue for some. After about an hour on the road, I could have used a little more support in the lower back area. But as far as storage goes, it's pretty good. You have a well-sized bin right here, large cup holders, and a rubberized wireless charging pad to keep your phone from sliding around. Materials quality on the interior is really good for the class. One thing in particular I want to point out is this section here. If you're a viewer of this channel, you know how much we hate piano black, but Honda came up with a pretty smart solution. They gave it a micro-herringbone pattern that cuts down a lot on the glaring reflection, but it also doesn't show smudges that much. Well, that's it for the front. Let's check out the back. If you need adult-sized rear seats, the new Civic has you covered. I'm five foot 10, and I'm sitting behind the driver's seat, which is set for me. My head is kind of brushing the headliner, but I have plenty of space in front of my knees, as well as under the seat for my feet. You also have two USB ports to stay charged and this handy center armrest bin with two cup holders. Behind the seats are 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which is pretty generous for the class. And these seats fold down, but not flat, to give you even more room. So what's the bottom line on this all-new 2022 Honda Civic? Well, it's marginally better than its predecessor, which means it'll hold on to the top spot among compact sedans, at least for now. Sure, it's a little more expensive than the Kia Forte and Hyundai Elantra, but it justifies that added cost with praiseworthy driving dynamics, an interior that's both attractive and easy to use, as well as all the features and tech we've come to expect. As they say in boxing-- [BOXING RINGSIDE BELL] And still, best compact sedan in the world, the Honda Civic. [CHEERING] Thanks for watching. Don't forget to hit Subscribe, and head over to edmunds.com for all the latest details, news, and specs on the Civic and its competition. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    2022 Honda Civic Review | A Conventional Redesign | Price, Driving, Interior, Exterior & More

    2022 Honda Civic Review | A Conventional Redesign | Price, D...
    2022 Honda Civic First Look — New Honda Civic Revealed!

    Features & Specs

    Base MSRP
    $22,900
    MPG & Fuel
    30 City / 38 Hwy / 33 Combined
    Fuel Tank Capacity: 12.4 gal. capacity
    Seating
    5 seats
    Drivetrain
    Type: front wheel drive
    Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
    Engine
    Inline 4 cylinder
    Horsepower: 158 hp @ 6500 rpm
    Torque: 138 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
    Basic Warranty
    3 yr./ 36000 mi.
    Dimensions
    Length: 179.0 in. / Height: 55.7 in.
    Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
    Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
    Curb Weight: 2928 lbs.
    Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 24.5 cu.ft.
    See all features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Civic safety features:

    Collision Mitigation Braking System
    Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision.
    Lane Keeping Assist System
    Adjusts the vehicle's direction automatically to keep it from drifting out of its lane.
    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a constant distance from the car in front.

    Honda Civic vs. the competition

    2022 Honda Civic

    2021 Kia Forte

    Honda Civic vs. Kia Forte

    The Kia Forte is less expensive than the Honda Civic, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a better value. You'll get a handful of added features with the Civic, plus it performs on a higher level than the Forte. Kia's generous warranty coverage easily beats Honda's, but it's still not enough to best the Civic's superior design and driving manners.

    Compare Honda Civic & Kia Forte features 

    Honda Civic vs. Hyundai Elantra

    The Elantra is just off a full redesign last year and is as fresh as this new Honda Civic. The Elantra offers a slight savings in similarly equipped models, achieves slightly better fuel economy, and benefits from a very generous warranty. The Honda Civic, though, manages to pull ahead with a more enjoyable driving experience and superior interior materials.

    Compare Honda Civic & Hyundai Elantra features 

    Honda Civic vs. Mazda 3

    The Mazda 3 scores big with its evocative styling, sporty performance and available all-wheel drive, which is a rarity in this class. Feature for feature, though, it is more expensive than the Honda Civic, plus the Mazda comes up short with regard to rear passenger space and cargo capacity. The Mazda 3 is a great pick for the driver seeking more excitement, but the Honda Civic is the more well-rounded sedan.

    Compare Honda Civic & Mazda 3 features 

    2022 Honda Civic First Impressions

    Cameron Rogers
    What is the Civic?

    The Honda Civic's 10th-generation model launched in 2016. It upended the conventions set by its rather unremarkable predecessor with distinctive exterior styling, high-class interior materials, and a renewed emphasis on driving excitement. It quickly launched to the top of our rankings of small sedans, where it has sat virtually unopposed for more than half a decade.

    But this Civic is not without faults, and certain aspects — we're looking at you, frustrating infotainment system — have blemished the otherwise sterling experience. Our outlook is positive after our first glimpse at the fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback. For one, its new touchscreen interface appears similar to the one in the Honda Passport and Accord, which we prefer to the current Civic's. And the specs suggest there's as much segment-topping legroom as the old model, with a little more headroom to boot.

    And, yes, there's also the matter of the car's styling. Honda has taken a more conservative and anonymous approach this time around. What do you think? Our staff is split, either finding the new Civic's look refreshingly normal or a first-class ticket to Dullsville.

    What's under the Civic's hood?

    The entry-level LX and midtier Sport models will continue to use the familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes the same 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque as in last year's Civic. The 2.0-liter now features an automatic engine stop-start feature, which is good for a 1-2 mpg bump in most categories compared to last year's car.

    The EX and Touring utilize a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine with 180 hp and 177 lb-ft — an increase of 6 hp and 15 lb-ft over last year. The current Civic with this engine accelerates from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.7 seconds and is more fuel-efficient than the base motor, making it the gem of the lineup. We recommend upgrading to the EX or Touring if your budget allows.

    There's no word yet on a future Civic Si or Type R, but they both appeared the year after the current Civic debuted. We also don't have an indication whether the hatchback body style will return. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long before Honda releases five-door and high-output versions of the new Civic.

    How's the Civic's interior?

    The Civic's cabin should be the roomiest in its class. Honda's published specifications suggest the new version will be more spacious than the previous model, which was already massive inside. Four adults should have no problem fitting comfortably, even on long road trips.

    We argue that the new Civic's interior has lost some of the spark that made the last one so unexpectedly charming. Gone are the sliding armrest, fighter-jet instrument panel and clever storage area below the center stack. Instead, the cabin looks quite conventional, with a typical front center stack design, a touchscreen perched atop a low dashboard, and, on the pictured Touring trim, a fully digital instrument panel. The climate control cluster is more easily distinguishable at a glance, and the knurled knobs are an upscale touch.

    The single daring element is the honeycomb-pattern trim piece that stretches from the center stack to the passenger door. As suggested by the joysticks that punctuate it, air vents are hidden behind the applique so as not to disturb the design. Like the knurled climate knobs, the lattice trim is an interesting visual designed to provoke a tactile response from the passenger.

    How's the Civic's tech?

    Honda is often slower than other automakers to incorporate exotic features into its more budget-friendly cars. With that in mind, you won't find ventilated front seats or a surround-view camera on the options list. However, the new Civic does have a few new items. The top-trim Touring model receives the most notable upgrades, with a wireless charging pad, digital instrument panel and 12-speaker Bose audio system among its new add-ons. All Civics will now come with a 7-inch touchscreen and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (you previously had to upgrade to the Sport), while the Touring gets a 9-inch screen with additional wireless functionality for CarPlay and Android Auto.

    On the safety front, the Civic will continue to count the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features as standard. It includes driving aids such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. Honda has switched from a radar- and-camera-based detection system to a purely camera system, which Honda says provides a wider field of view. More advanced hardware is said to make the system quicker to identify and respond to pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles. The blind-spot monitor is now an active detection system, rather than the current-gen blind-spot camera. Unique to the Touring model are parking sensors that automatically engage the brakes if the Civic is about to bump into an object.

    EdmundsEdmunds says

    The all-new 2022 Honda Civic's styling is a little more reserved than the outgoing model, but many of its core strengths remain. Shoppers looking for a small car packed with goodness and modern tech features might want to wait until the new model debuts. Expect the new Civic sedan to arrive at dealers this summer and the hatchback later in 2021. Until then, check back often for Edmunds' additional coverage and in-depth testing.

    FAQ

    Is the Honda Civic a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Civic both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Civic fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Civic gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Civic has 24.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Civic. Learn more

    What's new in the 2022 Honda Civic?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Honda Civic:

    Is the Honda Civic reliable?

    To determine whether the Honda Civic is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Civic. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Civic's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2022 Honda Civic a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Honda Civic is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Civic and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Civic is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2022 Honda Civic?

    The least-expensive 2022 Honda Civic is the 2022 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,400
    • Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,100
    • Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,400
    • EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,600
    • LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,900
    • Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $24,100
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Honda Civic?

    If you're interested in the Honda Civic, the next question is, which Civic model is right for you? Civic variants include Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Civic models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Overview

    The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Honda Civic Hatchback models are available with a 1.5 L-liter gas engine or a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 180 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic, 6-speed manual. The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

    What do people think of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 Civic Hatchback 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Civic Hatchback.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Civic Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport Touring, Sport, EX-L, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback?

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2022 Honda Civic Hatchbacks are available in my area?

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2022 Honda Civic Civic Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,530.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback and all available trim types: Sport Touring, Sport, Sport Touring, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    What is the MPG of a 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback?

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
    33 compined MPG,
    30 city MPG/37 highway MPG

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
    32 compined MPG,
    29 city MPG/37 highway MPG

    2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 6-speed manual, regular unleaded
    31 compined MPG,
    28 city MPG/37 highway MPG

    EPA Est. MPG33
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Drive Trainfront wheel drive
    Displacement1.5 L
    Passenger Volume121.1 cu.ft.
    Wheelbase107.7 in.
    Length179.0 in.
    WidthN/A
    Height55.7 in.
    Curb Weight3102 lbs.

    Should I lease or buy a 2022 Honda Civic?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Honda lease specials

