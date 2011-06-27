  1. Home
2022 Honda Civic LX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG35
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.4/496.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower158 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque138 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
160-watt audio outputyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Length184.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base107.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meteorite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
