Used 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Paul Contos , 11/10/2015 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

9 of 19 people found this review helpful

I was poised to buy a 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid, and almost signed the paperwork on a late Sunday afternoon in Oct. '15. A tiny glitch in the negotiation w/the dealer stalled the process momentarily, and I put on hold the process for later in the week. That Sunday evening, through my own research, I discovered that Honda is discontinuing the Civic Hybrid for 2016. No one of the group of dealers I had been in touch with mentioned that fact to me (understandably so) and, as everyone knows now, the 2016 Honda Civic is a complete redesign from bottom to top, offering the 2 engine choices, a bit more internal room, etc., and many upgrades. That gave me a slight bit of 'pause' as to, "Do I want to get something that is going to be the 'end of the line'?" Tho I was for the most part impressed with the '15 Civic Hybrid, intelligent and discerning shopping behooves one to take time to research, if possible. There was a press embargo until Oct. 19th, when, after that time, much more info on the '16 Civic has become available. While not absolutely doing cartwheels over the external body design of the 2016 Civic, the new engine choices/specs, mileage specs, internal design, pricing, and recent reviews, etc. seem to be enough for myself to wait for the 2016 Civic to become available to check out. *Note: as this review does not allow me to press "submit" without making a choice for "Overall Rating" - though I did not purchase a 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid, I'll enter a 3 stars, for the test drive I took.