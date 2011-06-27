Used 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Loved our Honda Civic Hybrid 2016
Honda does not make a Hybrid Civic Hybrid since 2016 Did not come with a spare or jack...bought them on eBay. Like ALL the safety features. No real side pockets on front doors...installed pockets for maps and miscellaneous. Hands free phone seems to work quite well...although we never call while driving. The 'slant' of the windshield makes the sun visor a challenge to flip in a hurry. General handling while driving has a solid feel. Traded it in for a Hond Accord at the end of August...we needed more room.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Honda Civic Hybrid Discontinued for 2016!
I was poised to buy a 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid, and almost signed the paperwork on a late Sunday afternoon in Oct. '15. A tiny glitch in the negotiation w/the dealer stalled the process momentarily, and I put on hold the process for later in the week. That Sunday evening, through my own research, I discovered that Honda is discontinuing the Civic Hybrid for 2016. No one of the group of dealers I had been in touch with mentioned that fact to me (understandably so) and, as everyone knows now, the 2016 Honda Civic is a complete redesign from bottom to top, offering the 2 engine choices, a bit more internal room, etc., and many upgrades. That gave me a slight bit of 'pause' as to, "Do I want to get something that is going to be the 'end of the line'?" Tho I was for the most part impressed with the '15 Civic Hybrid, intelligent and discerning shopping behooves one to take time to research, if possible. There was a press embargo until Oct. 19th, when, after that time, much more info on the '16 Civic has become available. While not absolutely doing cartwheels over the external body design of the 2016 Civic, the new engine choices/specs, mileage specs, internal design, pricing, and recent reviews, etc. seem to be enough for myself to wait for the 2016 Civic to become available to check out. *Note: as this review does not allow me to press "submit" without making a choice for "Overall Rating" - though I did not purchase a 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid, I'll enter a 3 stars, for the test drive I took.
Sharp looking dependable car
CvT is only transmission available.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner